Apple must make impressive design change

Apple never tires of innovating. And for the happiness of tech lovers, the new iPhone 14 is full of amazing new features and tools that promise to please users all over the world. The new iPhone 14 arrives with an even more imposing design than past Apple versions.

In addition, according to The Elec, Apple has reached an agreement with LG to supply OLED screens with a hole for the iPhone 14, where the front camera would be located.

New iPhone 14

All the news for the new iPhone 14 is still speculation. Despite this, the possibilities have already pleased technology lovers.

The Elec website has announced that LG will supply low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED panels.

Also new on the front camera. One leak from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is that the company has found a way to embed the other sensors used in the Touch ID under the screen.

In addition, Apple is also planning to extend the technology to other models of the iPhone 14. Another information is a possible change in the size of the batteries, with titanium chassis in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

With so many novelties like that, what can be expected is that the new iPhone 14 also arrives with very high prices in the market, mainly in Brazil, due to the difference between the dollar and the real.