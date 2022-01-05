Argentine newspaper exposes the possibility of Rojo leaving Boca to play for Palmeiras: “On the part of the footballer”

With 20 days left to deliver the final list of players to the directors who organize the Club World Cup, Leila Pereira and Anderson Barros are running out of time to meet the latest requests from coach Abel Ferreira, who arrived in Brazil today and even accompanied the last training session for the Sub-20 at Verdão, which opens tomorrow at the São Paulo Junior Football Cup. The Portuguese still wants a left-handed defender and a center forward to dispute position with the already hired Rafael Navarro.

If Anderson Barros’ plan A, B, C in the offensive sector is the Argentine Taty Castellanos, in defense, the director has worked with many options. In recent weeks, the leader tried Héctor Martinez and Samir, but none of the negotiations advanced. Now, the ball belongs to Boca Juniors athlete Marcos Rojo. However, bringing the athlete who has just won the Argentine Championship will not be easy.

This is because according to the Argentino Olé newspaper, the defender who has a contract with Boca until December 2022 is likely to accept an offer to renew the Argentine team for another season. The article also says that the fact that the professional has already worked far away from his country weighs heavily.

“On the part of the 31-year-old footballer, there is no intention of leaving the country after a long career abroad, with spells at Spartak, Sporting Lisbon and Manchester United. On Monday, the pre-season began with Boca and, although he is suspended for the start of the Copa Libertadores, he is fully preparing for the return of competitions”, stated the diary.

In addition to the possible arrivals, Palmeiras still works with some outputs: Lucas Lima, Luiz Adriano have already been released to look for new clubs, while Victor Luis is packed to embark for Fortaleza, where he will spend 2022 defending Ceará.