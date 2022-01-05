Army soldier dies after being attacked by deer in barracks nursery

This Monday, January 3, Paraguayan Army sergeant, Víctor Isasi, died after being attacked by a deer, while on guard duty at the Asuncion Army barracks, in Paraguay. He reportedly entered the aviary when he suffered the attack.

According to information from the Paraguayan Armed Forces, the soldier was responsible for controlling the nursery, but not for taking care of the animals. According to the website Midiamax, he would have entered the area occupied by the deer, when he was hit by one of them.

The sergeant was still referred to hospital, but he did not resist and died after a cardiopulmonary arrest. The military had injuries to the chest and the case is being investigated, since the sergeant did not need to enter the area occupied by wild animals.

