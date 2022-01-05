Army soldier dies after being attacked by deer in barracks nursery

This Monday, January 3, Paraguayan Army sergeant, Víctor Isasi, died after being attacked by a deer, while on guard duty at the Asuncion Army barracks, in Paraguay. He reportedly entered the aviary when he suffered the attack.
According to information from the Paraguayan Armed Forces, the soldier was responsible for controlling the nursery, but not for taking care of the animals. According to the website Midiamax, he would have entered the area occupied by the deer, when he was hit by one of them.
The sergeant was still referred to hospital, but he did not resist and died after a cardiopulmonary arrest. The military had injuries to the chest and the case is being investigated, since the sergeant did not need to enter the area occupied by wild animals.
Leave your comment
Read too
Driver will have to pay BRL 120 thousand to the family of the person killed in an accident
TRANSPORT
MP asks for bankruptcy of the Itapemirim Group and blockade of the owner’s assets
ENVIRONMENTAL CRIME
Settler is fined R$ 200 thousand for keeping 100 cattle in a protected area
BRAZIL
New health-related work standards take effect
REGION
A man who has been involved in homicide damages his vehicle and ends up in prison
UEMS
Applications for Posts in Multiprofessional Residence end on the 13th
POLICE
Man falls in blow after “bank” requires pix to release loan
CITIES
Education opens call for Enem test administrators in January
2021
PMA fines 30 hunters for R$ 168,000 and seizes 27 hunting weapons
OMICRON
Rio City Hall cancels street carnival after increase in Covid cases
most read
GOLD
Elderly woman who had disappeared is found dead near the Exhibition Park
GOLD
After being sick during the night, a man dies sitting in a wire chair
TWO BROTHERS OF BURITI
Hospital denounced the mother of a boy who died after falling on his sleeve
5 DAYS