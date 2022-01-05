Arroba may rise up to 12% this year; see the scenarios!

Live cattle values ​​open the year at record levels, and bet on record appreciation for the Chinese cattle; External market, restricted supply and production cost, see what to expect!

The year 2021 certainly left a lot of lessons for the ranchers. In addition, it was marked by a large gap in supply of finished cattle, which positively pressured live cattle prices, and this continues to be the main factor supporting prices for 2022 which, together with external demand, they make the industries more voracious for the raw material and expectation of record prices for the arroba!

With a strong trend of rising costs for this year, the only way out for the better performance of beef production should come essentially from a more valued at sign this year. Livestock farmers and analysts estimate that the values ​​may reach an appreciation of 12% in the first quarter of 2022, leaving the arroba at a level of R$ 369.00/@. What do you think?

Values ​​of the at sign

The year 2021 was marked by a continuation of what was seen in the previous year: there was a lack of animals to supply the domestic market, which, in turn, weakened due to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic. The main cause of the lack of animals was the livestock cycle and the lack of rain in the main production centers in the country.

The physical live cattle market ended the year demonstrating that the sector is facing serious problems with the low availability of finished animals, resulting from the livestock cycle, a fact that allowed the arroba to operate at around R$300 in most squares in the country , according to the values ​​of the Fat Cattle Indicator/CEPEA.

“Even with the disarray generated by the two cases of non-communicable BSE (a disease known as ‘mad cow disease’), which made Brazilian industries give a ‘hobby horse’ in production due to the cancellation of shipments to the Chinese market, the recovery time for the arroba prices was very fast”, reports the IHS.

The movement of retaining matrices on Brazilian farms was confirmed by the sharp drop in the slaughter of females throughout the year, which helped to further reduce the supply of finished animals.

As for the scenario for animals that serve exports, negotiations for bovines with up to four teeth, the “China ox”, business remains firm with values ​​of up to R$342.00/@. According to the Agrobrazil app, ranchers from Presidente Prudente/SP, sold their lots for R$342.00/@ with payment in 7 days and slaughter for January 6, 2022.

The fat cow closed the year quoted at R$302.00/@ and the fat heifer at R$317.00/@, gross and forward prices, pointed out Scot Consultoria. With high prices for the rancher to guarantee an early animal and keep in the activity, the values ​​of the arroba need to remain at high levels.

“The big challenge for the beef sector is to gain competitiveness against competing proteins”, notes the IHS.

expectations

The expectation is that China’s resumption of purchases will further enhance the appetite for raw materials in the field, enabling prices to be maintained at high levels throughout the first quarter of 2022.

“We had a reduction in slaughter this year, but we didn’t have a reduction in the weight of slaughtered animals, showing that the producer is making more technification, improving the pasture, using more feed, whether in an intensification to pasture and confinement. The price stimulus is necessary to maintain this high technological level, as the year 2022 will be one of high costs”, this was the assessment of zootechnician Bruno Lucchi, technical director of the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil (CNA).

But for that, it would be important that the prices of the arroba remain valued, given the high costs, especially with the purchase of replacement animals.

Photo Disclosure

It will take investment

With the expectation of increased production of soy and corn in the 2021/22 harvest, the cost of production may improve, however, attention should be paid to the cost of other inputs, such as fertilizers, pesticides and mineral and protein supplements, which are with high prices.

The investment that we have seen in the activity can raise the technological level and production. The use of technologies allows for faster responses in beef production, compared to 10 years ago. On the other hand, other productions such as pork and poultry respond more quickly to the market and are therefore competitive.

20 years ago, 100 cows occupied approximately 250ha producing 45 calves weighing approximately 175kg. Currently, the same 100 cows occupy 140ha producing 65 calves with an average weight of 200kg, a reflection of the increase in productivity and investments in technology (Conab).

The director of Athenagro estimates that 67.5 million hectares will need to be restored within a period of between one and four years, while 5.9 million hectares need to be reformed.

Photo: Zootechnician Luiz Roberto

Tips for 2022

Some factors need to be monitored, such as the emergence of new variants of COVID-19, the bottlenecks in maritime transport, the global supply of inputs, the environmental agenda and international trade. For the rancher, it is important to control their production costs.

It is important for the producer to understand how his production cost relation occurs with the formation of prices in his region, as well as the behavior of the livestock cycle. Thus, it is possible to establish short, medium and long term strategies. Use price risk management tools to minimize the impacts of market volatility. Finally, the producer knows how to explore the opportunities that the market presents.

Wholesale

At the wholesale level, the prices of the main beef cuts ended the year stable, reflecting the equalization between supply and demand.

When the first business day of 2021 began (January 4th), the equivalent carcass had as reference the value of R$ 268.43/@, informs the IHS.

Despite the limitations generated by the domestic market, even so, on this December 30th, the reference value for the equivalent carcass is R$ 304.04/@, which means an annual increase of 13.3%, calculates the consultancy .

