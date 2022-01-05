Asteroid bigger than Corcovado approaches Earth

A month after the release of the film “No Look Up”, by Netflix, an asteroid larger than Corcovado, in Rio de Janeiro, is approaching Earth. Fortunately, unlike fiction, it won’t collide with our planet. The maximum approximation will take place on January 18th (Tuesday) being this process, however, invisible to the naked eye.

Attributes of the approaching Earth asteroid

According to the International Astronomical Union, it is categorized as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA, Potentially Hazardous Asteroid), even with no chance of impacting the Earth.

A PHA approaches the planet in less than 7.5 million km and has a diameter greater than 140 meters. Thus, the asteroid in question, is about 1 km in diameter and will be just under 2 million km from Earth.

Image: AlexAntropov86/Pixabay

Furthermore, its brightness corresponds to a value of 10 on the magnitude scale and, according to calculations, is greater than Corcovado.

Still, to observe it, you will need a good telescope. In the Brasília region, he will appear around 19:45, on the 18th, disappearing at dawn.

The history of this celestial body

It is not the first time that the asteroid has approached Earth, as it was identified at the Australian observatory in 1994. According to the orbit analysis, the celestial body was already close to us by 1.1 million km in the decade of 30.

named as (7482) 1994 PC1, it completes a circle around the Sun every 572 days and is part of the Apollo Group, since its orbit is close to Earth.

Orbit of the asteroid that will pass close to Earth. Image: Tomruen/Wikimedia Commons via Digital Gaze

Like other potentially dangerous asteroids, the (7482) 1994 PC1 it will be constantly monitored to monitor possible changes in its trajectory. Since any modification in the orbit of this asteroid suggests risk, due to its size and its proximity to the planet.