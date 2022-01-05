Aston Martin believes decision to clone Mercedes will help in 2022

Aston Martin wanted to follow Mercedes’ footsteps, but had a 2021 too low (Photo: Aston Martin)

Aston Martin technical director Andrew Green defended the team’s option to “clone” Mercedes’ 2019 champion car as the team’s base for 2020 and 2021, and claimed that the team “opened its eyes” to factors that will impact a 2022 stronger. The decision bore fruit in 2020, with Racing Point’s fourth place in the Constructors’ World Championship, but performance has dropped a lot this season: just seventh, and 77 points earned.

“It definitely opened our eyes to new ways of working — new concepts, new ideas,” Green explained to British website The Race. “And that allowed that thinking to go to some extent in the 2021 car, but definitely in the 2022 car,” he said.

Aston Martin’s approach of building on an existing winning car concept could lead to a weakening of the team’s technical discovery capabilities, but Green argues that the opposite happened — the team’s learning would have been expanded with the decision to investigate. the Mercedes car.

Andrew Green believes Aston Martin’s decision to “clone” Mercedes will bring positive things in 2022 (Photo: Force India)

“What we did was look at the car and figure out why this car was significantly faster than all the others,” he revealed. “We did our own learning. It has no shortcuts to do it. It’s not a copy, it’s developing a solution when you have a rough idea of ​​what you think the answer is, but you still need to get there and that requires a lot of development and a lot of work to understand”, he assured.

“In some ways, it’s even harder. Because sometimes, the direction you go takes you on a different path than what you believe might be the right answer,” he argued. “I think the team did a great job of understanding the philosophy behind [do carro]”, he stressed.

Green also argued that other teams followed protocols similar to Aston Martin’s, of observing and analyzing the fastest car on the grid for answers to the speed of the German team — which won absolutely all the 2014 Hybrid Era Builders titles. to 2021, and lost only this year’s Pilots to Max Verstappen.

Sebastian Vettel made his first season with Aston Martin in 2021 (Photo: Aston Martin)

“If you look at the grid, a lot of other teams had the same philosophy. They did what we did last year and adhered to the faster car philosophy and developed like theirs,” he said. “It’s not a new concept, everyone just followed it because I think we did a great job and other teams were a little worried that we did a good job,” he said.

However, with practically the entire team’s focus on developing the 2022 car, it was not possible to keep up with Mercedes’ performance in 2021, again far above that found by Aston Martin. To give you an idea, while Lawrence Stroll’s team scored 77 points, Lewis Hamilton’s team scored 613.5 goals.

“In the short time we had to develop it, which was actually very short, it [o carro] moved away as much as possible in the time available”, he considered. “And the reason for that was the change in aerodynamic regulation that was introduced during the winter. That was the reason for us to distance ourselves, because it was a big and significant change for the car’s performance”, he continued.

Decision to copy Mercedes did not pay off for Aston Martin in the 2021 F1 season (Photo: Aston Martin)

Green also argued that the changes from 2020 to 2021 hampered the development of Aston Martin, as well as the Mercedes car — which also lost performance from one year to the next and saw Red Bull present a superior package for much of the season. So, while the German team looked for solutions throughout the year to stay in the fray, the British team fell behind and saw a poor first season.

“We were forced to do this because we took a big hit when we updated the car, like the regulation update,” said Green. “It took a significant amount of resources and development just to get back up and running, which still puts us way behind where the car was. We suffered a lot”, he concluded.

