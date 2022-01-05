Aston Martin surprises and announces Szafnauer’s departure from F1 leadership

VETTEL, ALONSO, SAINZ AND RICCIARDO: HOW WERE NEW TEAMS IN F1 2021?



Suddenly, Aston Martin announced, this Wednesday morning (5), that Otmar Szafnauer is leaving the post of team chief in Formula 1. In a short statement and without major details, Lawrence Stroll’s team only announced that the Romanian leaves the team he worked on for 12 years, since 2009, in the days of Force India.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Since the purchase of the team by Stroll, Szafnauer has gained more space and has become the team’s chief and executive director, as well as being fundamental in recent agreements with Mercedes.

“Otmar Szafnauer has left the company and his role on the Aston Martin Formula 1 team, which will be managed by the leadership team until a replacement is appointed. We would like to thank all the service provided to the team over the last 12 years and wish them all the best for the future, as they will undoubtedly have new challenges”, the statement said.

Aston Martin had a disappointing season in 2021 (Photo: Pedro Pardo/AFP)

“Fortunately, we are led and managed by a strong group of people and we feel comfortable taking a little time to explore options before announcing a new team structure. The team’s focus is on preparing the most competitive car possible for the start of the 2022 season”, he concluded.

Throughout 2021, Szafnauer was cited several times as Alpine’s greatest desire to head up the Formula 1 project in place of Davide Brivio. Aston Martin, however, has consistently denied that this was the case.

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on twitter and on Instagram!

Retrospective 2021: Uncompetitive, Aston Martin disappoints in 2021

FIRST WIN AND GREATER CONSISTENCY: IS OCON BACK?

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of the BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.