Astronomical events of 2022: meteor showers, lunar eclipses and more!

Among the astronomical events of 2022, we can expect incredible phenomena like eclipses, meteor showers, beautiful planetary conjunctions and much more. Most of these phenomena will be visible to the naked eye, while others will be better appreciated with a pair of special astronomy binoculars.

Then check out the astronomical events that will be the highlight of each month in 2022!

January 2022 Astronomical Events

Mercury furthest from the Sun (7)

Mercury is seen with a small tail (Image: Reproduction/Jeff Baumgartner/Boston University)

The first and smallest planet in the Solar System cannot always be observed with the naked eye, but on this date it will be at maximum elongation east, that is, it will form a triangle with the Earth and the Sun that will make it more visible to the naked eye. In fact, it’s the farthest point from the Sun from our point of view, so you can easily find it at sunset.

Mercury usually stays in this position (either east or west of the Earth-Sun line) once a month. If you like to watch the planets, it’s worth keeping an eye out for when the maximum elongation will occur, as it’s not often that we can see the innermost world of our Solar System.

1st Full Moon of 2022 (17)

The full moon among some nocturnal clouds (Image: Reproduction/harrycollinsphotography/Envato)

The first Full Moon of the year is known as the “Lua do Lobo” in Northern Hemisphere cultures, but that doesn’t mean anything exceptional to us in South America. Still, the Full Moon is always a magnificent sight, if at all. weather conditions are favorable.

February 2022 Astronomical Events

Venus at its maximum brightness (9)

Venus appears on this date with an apparent magnitude of -4.6, the brightest moment on this planet during the year 2022. If you can watch it late into the night, so much the better; it will rise from the eastern horizon, at the same place where the sun rises, at 4:40 am.

Visible Mercury and conjunction with Mars, Venus and Moon (16)

Another opportunity to observe the planet, this time forming the triangle with the Sun and Earth on the west side. It will be visible to the east, before dawn. In fact, around 4:30 am, we will find Mercury, Venus and Mars relatively close.

March 2022 Astronomical Events

Conjunction Moon, Mars, Saturn and Venus (27)

Vision of the Planets on March 27, at 4:50 am (Image: Reproduction/Stellarium)

Still close to each other, Mars and Venus will conjunct Saturn and the crescent Moon. You will be able to better observe this moment from 3:45 am.

April 2022 Astronomical Events

Conjunction Mars and Saturn (4, 5)

The two planets are very close together, with Venus glowing just below with a magnitude of -4.33.

On these same dates, we will also see Cinérea Light, or Da Vinci Brightness, which is when the dark part of the Moon becomes visible. If you look at the Crescent Moon, you will see that the side not lit by the Sun will have a faint glow, caused by the reflection of our planet’s clouds on the lunar surface.

Lirid Meteor Rain Peak (22)

2009 Meteor Shower (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL)

April is the month of the Lirid meteor shower, which can produce up to 100 meteors per hour. The first rain of the year is somewhat unpredictable, but it can generate a large amount of meteors per hour.

Cinereal light (26.27)

Da Vinci’s Glow, described by NASA as a “frighteningly beautiful glow”, may be seen again on this date. When he noticed the phenomenon, da Vinci claimed that the glow is a reflection of the Sun bounced off by the Earth’s oceans. It took 500 years for scientists to discover that our planet’s clouds are responsible. When we have an increase in cloudiness, it becomes more visible.

Jupiter and Venus conjunction and solar eclipse (30)

This time, Venus will be close to Jupiter, from 3:45 am on the 30th. Saturn and Mars will still be there, a few degrees away. During the afternoon, there is a partial solar eclipse, visible for part of Brazil.

In the eclipse, the Moon will pass in front of the Sun, creating a shadow over the solar disk. It will start at 15:47 and end at 19:37 -03, but not all regions will see the event during that time. In the southern region, for example, it will not be very noticeable. In the Brazilian sky, the Sun will be eclipsed by a maximum of 4%.

Astronomical Events of May 2022

Lunar Eclipse (Image: Reproduction/Observatory Alma/Pablo Carrillo)

Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower Peak (6)

Around that date, the second rain of the year will peak. It is produced by fragments of Comet Halley and has a reasonable rate of 50 meteors per hour. The best time to observe it will be during the night.

Eta Aquaridas comes with high speed in meteors, which travel at about 66 km/s and usually leave a bright trail of prolonged stay in the sky. Although they seem to originate from the same point—the constellation Aquarius—you don’t need to look directly in just that direction. In fact, if you do, you might miss the meteors that create the longest bright streaks in the sky.

Total Lunar Eclipse (16)

The total lunar eclipse will be visible in North and South America, Europe, Africa, and parts of Asia. And yes, we will be able to watch the show here in Brazil. The total eclipse will last from 00:30 to 01:54, but the Moon will also be partially eclipsed between 23:28 and 02:55.

Conjunction Jupiter and Mars (28, 29)

Now it’s the gas giant and the Red Planet’s turn to come in conjunction. Both are clearly visible to the naked eye.

June 2022 Astronomical Events

Supermoon (14)

The first Supermoon of the year will be in June, just before the Winter Solstice (the shortest day of the year; not that you’ll feel any real difference in your perception of time). It is a Full Moon that occurs when our natural satellite is at its closest orbital point to Earth. This can subtly increase its diameter and shine.

This maximum approximation is called perigee and is because the lunar orbit is slightly elliptical; therefore, there are times when it comes closer and at others it moves away.

Astronomical Events of July 2022

Comparison of a supermoon with a micromoon (Image: Playback/Vox)

Supermoon (13)

Another Supermoon to get our attention. Whenever the Moon is about 363,300 km away from Earth, we can already say that there is a Supermoon in the night sky. The event is not exactly rare, but in 2022 it will only happen twice (disregarding two Super Novas, which are not visible).

Southern Aquarid Delta Meteor Shower (29)

Delta Aquaridas will have the hourly meteor rate at its highest point in the early morning hours of July 28th to 29th. However, even a few days before and after, the rain provides a fair amount of “shooting stars”.

There are two radiants for this rain, the boreal (most visible in the northern hemisphere) and the austral (most seen in the southern hemisphere). Lucky for us, the second is the more active of the two, with rates ranging from 13 to 30 meteors per hour. Its meteors are yellow or bluish-yellow, with long, not-too-bright strokes, and streak across the sky at moderate speeds.

Astronomical Events of August 2022

Perseid meteor shower (12)

The Perseid meteor shower may have a good chance of delivering 100 meteors per hour. This rain, caused by tiny grains left by comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle in its passes near the Sun, will bring meteors with speeds of up to 60 km/s and tracks lasting a few seconds.

September 2022 Astronomical Events

There are no highlights for this month.

Astronomical Events of October 2022

Comet P1/Halley is responsible for the meteor showers Eta Aquarids and Orionids (Image: Reproduction/W. Liller/NASA)

Orionid Meteor Shower (21)

The Orionids are fast meteors, with speeds of up to 66 km/s. This ensures long and persistent light trails. It has a modest average rate of just 20 meteors per hour, but it has already surprised observers with around 60 meteors/hour.

You can start your observations around 11:00 pm, and wait patiently throughout the night, but the best time will be at 5:00 am, because the radiant (the place where the meteors seem to come from) will be higher in the sky at this time.

November 2022 Astronomical Events

Taurus meteor shower (5)

The Taurid meteor shower is one of the most interesting systems of the year, as it features orange, red and yellow meteors. Also, the system may have the longest overall visibility duration.

This rain is divided into Northern Taurid and Southern Taurid, but these names don’t have much to do with where they can be seen, but where the radiant ones are. The northern rain radial is a little further to the side, towards the north. The peak of Tauridas do Norte will take place later this month.

Total Lunar Eclipse (8)

Animation shows how total lunar eclipse happens (Image: Playback/NASA)

The November eclipse will be visible wherever the Moon is above the horizon. Unfortunately this excludes much of Brazil, mainly in the eastern range — the entire coast and the Midwest region.

On that same date, a little earlier, when the Moon is highest in the sky, we will be able to see the Moon and Uranus very close to each other. On the following day (9), Uranus will be in opposition, that is, closer to Earth and visible throughout the night.

Peak Leonid Meteor Shower (17)

The Leonidas meteor shower, associated with the passage of comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle, can present good surprises, with its slower meteors “flying” through the atmosphere at a speed of about 12 km/s. For Brazil, it is recommended to try to observe during the night.

December 2022 Astronomical Events

A lone meteor streaks the night sky (Image: Playback/Neale LaSalle/Pexels)

Gemini meteor shower (14)

Although the Geminids can be better observed during the night, we may find some meteors from around 9.30 pm. This is the last rain of the year, and it could bring some surprises. This is the only rain caused by an asteroid, not a comet. In this case, the asteroid 3200 Phaeton.

The Geminid rain is followed by the Southern Hemisphere Summer Solstice (21), the longest day of the year, and a New Supermoon (23), which is when the New Moon is closest to Earth. Of course, because it’s a New Moon we won’t be able to see it that day, but that means a moon-free sky to enjoy the heavenly landscape before the Christmas festivities.

