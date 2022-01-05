ASUS unveils ROG Z13, a tablet with RTX 3050 Ti and i9 12th generation

During CES 2022, ASUS announced several ROG (Republic of Gamers) products, including the Z13 tablet, a powerful machine that carries an Intel i9-12900H processor and a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti under the hood, something that makes it a hybrid between a gaming notebook and a conventional touchscreen tablet with Windows 11. The suggested retail price is US$ 1,899, about R$ 10,800 without taxes or fees.

According to the company, the Z13 is a major evolution of the 2021 X13 model, offering a 13-inch 4K screen with Dolby Vision and Pantone certification, up to 1TB of SSD storage, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and much more. Check out:

ASUS also commented on the compatibility with XG Mobile, an external device that connects via PCIe port to the Z13 tablet and offers an expansion of additional inputs, such as USB, HDMI and even an input for external GPU, turning the tablet into a desktop complete.

ROG’s Z13 tablet will hit the market for $1,899, but there’s no release date yet.