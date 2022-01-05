At 109 thousand km/h, Earth reaches its closest point to the Sun

This Tuesday (04), at 03:55 am (Brasilia time), the Earth passes through perihelion, the point of its orbit closest to the Sun, at which time our planet is “only” 147,105,047 km of the Sun, also reaching its highest orbital speed, about 109,100 km/h.

Diagram of the Earth’s orbit, its aphelion and perihelion – Source: Prof. Paulo Leme

At perihelion, our planet is about 5 million km closer to the Sun and 3,600 km/h faster than at aphelion, the point at which the Earth is furthest away from our parent star. These distances and speeds vary slightly from year to year, thanks to gravitational perturbations from the Moon and other planets.

publicity

As we are closer to the Sun, during perihelion, Astro Rei seems slightly larger, around 3.3%, when compared to the day when the Earth is farther away. In the image below, we can see this difference in the two photos of the Sun taken by Romualdo Caldas and Ernande Júnior from Maceió, Alagoas. The photo on the left was taken on January 2, 2021, when the Earth passed its perihelion that year. The one on the right was taken on July 5, 2021, when our planet went through aphelion.

Read more:

Comparative photos taken during perihelion and aphelion in 2021 – Credits: Romualdo Caldas/Ernande Júnior

It is worth noting that the fact that we are closer during perihelion is not related to the heat that many people have been feeling lately. Although the Earth receives a little more solar radiation at this time, the feeling of heat felt here in the Southern Hemisphere at this time of year is due to the tilt of the Earth’s rotation axis, responsible for the seasons.

Right now, as we’re passing through summer, this slope leaves the southern half of the globe exposed to the Sun longer. Because it receives greater insolation, temperatures here tend to be higher, while in the Northern Hemisphere, the opposite occurs. There, by the way, the winter seems to be quite harsh.

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!