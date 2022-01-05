At least eight capitals will not have street carnival this year

Given the advance in cases of contamination by the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus and by influenza A H3N2, at least eight Brazilian capitals announced that they will not have street Carnival this year.

Among the cities that will not have blocks on the streets are: Campo Grande (MS), Cuiabá (MT), Teresina (PI), Belém (PA), Fortaleza (CE), Salvador (BA), Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and Florianópolis (SC). In Rio, the announcement was made early this Tuesday night (4) by Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD). The city, however, is still evaluating the possibility of the parades taking place indoors.

In Belo Horizonte (MG), the city hall announced that it has not officially canceled the party, but has suspended sponsorship and infrastructure investments for carrying out the parades of the carnival blocks.

The city halls of São Paulo (SP), Recife (PE), Maceió (AL) and Curitiba (PR) said they maintain the planning of the party, but that they are still awaiting the positioning of the municipal health authorities to make the final decision based on the epidemiological scenario.

“SPturis informs that Carnival 2022 is being planned and the event is subject to the epidemiological situation related to the Covid-19 pandemic and the understanding of public health and health authorities”, informs a note sent by the City of São Paulo.

Another 12 capitals have not yet decided whether or not they will have parades of Carnival blocks in 2022: Macapá (AP), Manaus (AM), Vitória (ES), Goiânia (GO), Palmas (TO), Aracaju (SE), Porto Velho (RO), São Luís (MA), Porto Alegre (RS), João Pessoa (PB), Boa Vista (RR) and Natal (RN), in addition to the Federal District.

The Municipality of Rio Branco (AC) was contacted by CNN, but has not responded at the time of publication of this article.