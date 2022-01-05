Athletico Paranaense – Official Site » Hurricane hires Ricardo Gomes for the position of executive director of football

The year starts with a big signing for Athletico Paranaense. Hurricane comes to rely on the knowledge and experience of Ricardo Gomes, in the role of football executive director.

“I arrive with great enthusiasm to carry out this work here at Athletico Paranaense”, says Ricardo Gomes. “Football nowadays has another dimension. The structure has changed, the way you run a football club. We reached another level of demand. And I see Athletico very well placed in this process. The idea is to continue the good work that has been done here at the club. Collaborate so that we can get even bigger brands”, he plans.

Watch the complete interview with Ricardo Gomes:

About the work that will be developed in Hurricane

Ricardo Gomes’ experience on and off the field will be decisive for the role he will perform at Athletico Paranaense. The position includes activities that involve direct relationships with the cast, governing body and the club’s presidency.

There will also be a joint work with Paulo Autuori, technical director of Rubro-Negro.

“It will be a pleasure to cooperate with a great club like Athletico Paranaense”, highlights Ricardo Gomes. “Working alongside professionals like Paulo Autuori is also rewarding. He is a complete professional”, he comments.

The future of Athletico with Ricardo Gomes

Ricardo Gomes arrived in Curitiba at the beginning of the week and spent two days at the club, in daily conversations with directors and the presidency. In the visits he made to CAT Caju and the Joaquim Américo Stadium, he says that he also felt welcomed by the other employees and staff members of the club.

Praised the processes. He praised the Rubro-Negro management model. And from now on, he starts to share the same dreams and goals as all athletics.

“The future is open so that dreams can be realized”, emphasizes Ricardo Gomes, regarding the goals that lie ahead in the new house. “President Mario Celso Petraglia told me about the club’s plans. And they are very interesting. During these two days that I stayed here in Curitiba, I got to know CAT and the Arena better. Learn more about how the processes work in the club. And you can see that it is a unique structure in Brazilian football”, he points out.

“The fans can expect a lot of work, dedication and enthusiasm from me in each day I work here at the club”, continues Ricardo Gomes. “And collectively, I want to cooperate for the club to achieve the results. We have very important goals here. Goals that the club does not give up. It is a club that always thinks ahead and has ambitious goals. The four winds explain this. They show that, if you don’t have ambition, you are not fit to be part of the house here”, he points out.

Ricardo Gomes’ path to Athletico Paranaense

Ricardo Raymundo Gomes is from Rio de Janeiro from the Tijuca district, north of Rio de Janeiro. Born on December 13, 1964. He started playing futsal at the age of eight, in Vila Izabel. From there, he moved to the base divisions of Fluminense, the club for which he made his professional debut in 1983.

He became one of the main defenders in the country. He made it to the Brazilian team, for which he was captain of the 1990 World Cup in Italy. With Brazil, he also won the 1989 Copa América and the gold medal at the Indianapolis Pan American Games, in 1987. He was also a silver medalist at the Olympic Games in Seoul, in 1988.

He stayed at Fluminense until 1988, when he left to win Europe. He became an idol at Benfica, Portugal, and Paris Saint-Germain, France. He ended his career as an athlete in 1996, at the Portuguese club.

He left the pitch with more than 30 titles as a professional athlete.

Victories continued as a coach

His career on the field ended, but the victories followed Ricardo Gomes now on the edge of the pitch. He started as a coach at Paris Saint-Germain, in 1996. From then onwards, he worked in the technical command of 13 other clubs also in Brazil and the Middle East. He was also coach of the Brazilian Olympic team between 2003 and 2004.

Adding up his spells as a coach for clubs and for the national team, there are now more than 630 matches on the field.

Twice won Ligue 1 [Liga Francesa], a French Cup and a French League Cup when he was ahead of Paris Saint-Germain and Bordeaux. Here in Brazil, he lifted the cup for the Copa do Brasil 2011 by Vasco da Gama and the 2015 Brazilian Serie B by Botafogo. With Vitória-BA, he won the Northeast Cup and the Bahia Championship, both in 1999.

Example of life and consolidation in new challenges in football

Ricardo Gomes acted as technical coordinator at Vasco da Gama, in 2012. A challenge he took on shortly after a personal victory. In 2011, he overcame a stroke he suffered when he was Vasco’s own coach, during a State Championship match.

He returned to work in managerial roles in football in 2018, for Santos. Still in 2018, he was hired as a “manager” at Bordeaux. He stayed in France until 2019. He returned to Brazil and now assumes the role of executive director at Athletico Paranaense.

Photos: Fabio Wosniak/athletico.com.br