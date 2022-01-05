Athletico-PR announces the hiring of Ricardo Gomes as technical director

Former soccer coach will work together with Paulo Autuori in the Hurricane

THE Athletic-PR announced this Tuesday the arrival of former defender and coach Ricardo Gomes to exercise the role of executive director at the club.

One of the great defenders in the history of Brazilian football, four-time world champion in 1994 and with remarkable spells in Fluminense, PSG and Benfica, Ricardo Gomes worked as a coach in French football and also in Brazil with emphasis on São Paulo, Vasco and Botafogo.

In 2018 and 2019, he held the position of director at the saints and in Bordeaux, in France.

“I arrive with great enthusiasm to carry out this work here at Athletico Paranaense”, said Ricardo Gomes. “Football nowadays has another dimension. The structure has changed, the way you run a football club. We reached another level of demand. And I see Athletico very well placed in this process. The idea is to continue the good work that has been done here at the club. Collaborate so that we can get even bigger brands”.

“It will be a pleasure to cooperate with a great club like Athletico Paranaense”, highlights Ricardo Gomes. “Working alongside professionals like Paulo Autuori is also rewarding. He is a complete professional”.

“The future is open so that dreams can be realized”, emphasizes Ricardo Gomes, regarding the goals that lie ahead in the new house. “President Mario Celso Petraglia told me about the club’s plans. And they are very interesting. During these two days that I stayed here in Curitiba, I got to know CAT and the Arena better. Learn more about how the processes work in the club. And you can see that it is a unique structure in Brazilian football”, he points out.

Fabio Wosniak/athletico.com.br

“The fans can expect a lot of work, dedication and enthusiasm from me in each day I work here at the club”, continues Ricardo Gomes. “And collectively, I want to cooperate for the club to achieve the results. We have very important goals here. Goals that the club does not give up. It is a club that always thinks ahead and has ambitious goals. The four winds explain this. They show that, if you don’t have ambition, you are not fit to be part of the house here”, he points out.