Atlético-MG doesn’t give up and prepares another card to convince Jorge Jesus to return to Brazil

Atlético-MG continues to look for a replacement for Cuca and looks to Portuguese football to announce a new coach

THE Atlético-MG follows in search of hiring Jorge Jesus. This Tuesday (4), during the SportsCenter, Vinicius Nicoletti, reporter for the sports channels at Disney, brought the details of the negotiation of the club from Minas Gerais with the Portuguese.

The board of rooster will have a new meeting with the mister, will present the project and try to convince the technician to accept the proposal.

“Atlético-MG has a meeting scheduled with Jorge Jesus this week. The board does not confirm the date. But what the board will try to do is convince Jorge Jesus to accept the proposal and the project”, he began by asserting.

“Bring the technical committee, fix the salary details. He wanted a team to fight for titles. Atlético-MG’s first invitation, back in 2019, before hitting the Flamengo, he watched a club game against Flamengo at Independência, he wanted a protagonist team, that would fight for titles. Now, Atlético-MG is that team. Current Brazilian champion, from Brazil’s Cup and will certainly fight for all the titles this season, including the Libertadores Conmebol“.

If Jorge Jesus does not accept the proposal and closes the negotiations, Atlético-MG has as plan B the coach Carlos Carvalhal, currently in the Braga. To remove him from the Portuguese club, he will have to pay the termination fine.

In addition to the Portuguese names, there are also two Brazilians: Renato Gaúcho, without a club since leaving Flamengo, and Odair Hellman, currently at Al-Wasl.

“And its plan B is the Carlos Carvalhal. He’s employed, he has to pay a fine. If these two do not accept, Atlético-MG will look for another option. Coudet, who worked with Rodrigo Caetano at Inter, is at Celta, in Spanish football, he is a name that stays on the radar. There are also the coaches who have been successful in recent seasons. Renato Gaúcho is a name that appears as speculation, and so is Odair Hellmann. Atlético-MG would have even consulted the coach’s situation. Passed through Internacional, Fluminense, is in Arabia. It is a normal situation to consult the coach, as he is looking for a coach”.