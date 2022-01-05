Atlético-MG forwards loan from Hyoran to Serie A club

Credit: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG

With no space in Atlético-MG’s team, midfielder Hyoran is being loaned by Galo to gain more minutes on the field in 2022. The 28-year-old player’s destiny will be Red Bull Bragantino.

The São Paulo club will fully pay the player’s salary and still need to define some points such as the payment of financial compensation to Atlético-MG or the purchase pass fixed by the player.

With the exception of these details, the hit is well underway and shows optimism for both clubs, as well as Hyoran, who will gain more minutes on the field in the 2022 season, which was the player’s wish.

Hyoran’s career

Hyoran played for many clubs during the youth categories, playing in Paraná, Coritiba, Corinthians and Chapecoense. At the Santa Catarina club, he had his first experience in the main group in 2014. After two good seasons, the player moved to Palmeiras.

With good and bad moments, Hyoran was loaned to Galo in 2020 and, after a year of loan, it was permanently acquired by Atlético-MG, which paid around R$ 7.5 million to have the player. With the Alvinegro shirt, there are 80 games, 12 goals scored and 11 assists.

