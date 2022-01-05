Australian Open vetoes vaccinated player, but releases Djokovic without vaccine

The first Grand Slam of the year is already the target of controversy before it even starts. While Serbia’s Novak Djokovic was released by the Australian government to play in the Australian Open even without being vaccinated against covid-19, Russian tennis player Natalia Vikhlyantseva is banned from participating in the tournament even though she was vaccinated. This is because the vaccine he received —Sputnik V— is not recognized by the health authorities of the Aussie country.

Novak Djokovic traveled today (4) to the Australian city of Melbourne and stated on social media that the local government has granted him an ‘exceptional permission’ to play in the first major tournament of 2022 without presenting proof of vaccination against covid-19.

Djokovic’s participation in the Australian Open has been discussed for weeks. The organization of the tournament requires all participants to prove they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, but the Serb claims to have received an exception.

“I spent fantastic days with my family during the break [da temporada] and now I’m going to Australia with a permission of exception,” wrote Djokovic on social media.

The Australian Open justified the “medical exception” granted to the player in an official statement published today (4). “Djokovic requested a medical exception that was passed after a rigorous process that involved two separate panels of experts,” the note says.

The decision to let the Serb into the country was taken jointly with an agency of the Australian Ministry of Health.

Russian won’t be able to play even if vaccinated

On the other hand, Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva has warned, on her Twitter, that she will not be able to participate because Sputnik V is not one of the eight vaccines recognized by the Australian health authorities: Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Janssen, Sinovac, AstraZeneca (Serum Institute of India ), Sinopharm China and Bharat Biotech.

“Unfortunately I won’t participate in the Australian Open this year. I’m very happy with the level of tennis I’ve shown in recent tournaments and wanted to play in Australia, but Sputnik is still not recognized. Good luck to all Australian Open participants and staff, who always do incredible events,” said the 24-year-old tennis player.

Djoko and Australian Open don’t give further details

Australian officials had reiterated in recent days that Djokovic would only enter the country if he could prove he had been vaccinated. It was precisely this demand that made the Serb give up playing in the ATP Cup, which is being played in Australia. However, he gained release even without proof.

Australia’s protocol provides for exceptions for the entry of unvaccinated people into the country in cases, for example, if the person has an acute medical condition that prevents vaccination, or has had a serious reaction after the first dose, or has recently contracted the virus and because of that, not having had enough time to complete the vaccination schedule, among other specific cases. Neither Djokovic nor the Australian Open, however, go into detail on the reason for the exception.