Australian Prime Minister Threatens Djokovic: ‘If Evidence Is Insufficient, Take The Next Plane Home’ – Sports

The Australian government, through Prime Minister Scott Morrison, said on Wednesday that it did not give the Serb special treatment. Novak Djokovic, currently number 1 in the world, which received an exemption from the vaccine against the new coronavirus, and placed the responsibility to the government of the State of Victoria for the release of the tennis player, according to its protocols, to dispute the Australia Open, in Melbourne, from the next 17th.

“Well, that’s a matter for the Victorian government. They’ve given you an exemption to come to Australia, so we live up to that definition. The Victorian government has made its decision on that. So you need to ask the Victorian government about the reasons why to do it,” commented the Australian Prime Minister.

Pressed if he thought it was an appropriate call, Morrison added, “Well, that’s how it works. States provide exemptions for people to enter the country and that’s been the case for the past two years. So there’s been no change in that arrangement,” noted the politician, who made a warning:

“My opinion is that any individual wishing to enter Australia must respect our border requirements. Now, when Novak Djokovic arrives in Australia, and I’m not sure when it will be, but it will be soon, he has to (respect) because if If you are not vaccinated, you will be required to provide acceptable evidence that you cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons and be able to access the same travel arrangements as a fully vaccinated person,” explained Scott Morrison.

“If this evidence is insufficient, he will not be treated any differently and will be on the next plane home. There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic. Absolutely none.”

Australia Open Director Craig Tyler assured that the Serb was not the only one benefiting from a medical exemption. He said there were 26 requests, but did not reveal the exact number that were approved, saying only that “a handful” were granted. The director also reinforced that the assessment was carried out independently and by experts on the subject.