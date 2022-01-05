Auxílio Brasil: Ministry of Citizenship says it has cleared the program’s waiting list | Economy

In a statement, the folder stated that it included around 2.7 million families in the program in January. Thereby, this month, the audience will exceed 17 million families.

According to the ministry, this is the largest number of beneficiaries served by a federal government income transfer program.

In January, the benefit will be paid between the 18th and the 31st, according to the final digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS), printed on each holder’s card.

In December, the government paid the benefit to 14.5 million families and the average amount was R$ 408.84. The transfer in the month totaled R$5.9 billion.

Budget availability

In a statement, the Ministry of Citizenship recalled that the inclusion of families in Auxílio Brasil is not automatic. Admission depends on the availability of a budget for the government to pay the benefit to a wider audience.

Still, the folder emphasizes that the process of entry and permanence of families in the program occurs from the enrollment in the Unified Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico).

“It is important to remember that this registration does not result in the immediate transfer of funds. According to current legislation, the granting of the benefit is subject to budget availability,” he stated in a note.

When approving the provisional measure that created Auxílio Brasil, Congress included a determination that the expenses would always be sufficient to cover all eligible families – that is, so that there would never be a queue of families waiting for the resource.

The passage, however, was vetoed by Jair Bolsonaro. The president argued that the obligation to reset the village to zero goes against the public interest, “because the linking of care to all eligible families would entail an increase in expenses.”

The veto will still be considered by the National Congress, which can redeem the passage or keep the text as sanctioned. In its current format, the law does not oblige the government to clear the aid queue. See below: