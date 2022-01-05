Bale costs Real Madrid R$564,000 per minute this season and is still under-rated by Ancelotti: ‘It’s not okay’

The Welshman’s last match for Real was on the 28th of August, and since then, it has not been used by Ancelotti.

Not playing for almost five months, Gareth Bale costs the Real Madrid about 88 thousand euros (BRL 564 thousand) per minute in the season.

Asked about the lack of space for the Welshman in the team, coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that the player will not be among those listed for the match against Alcoyano, this Wednesday (5), by the King’s Cup, per not being well physically.

“He’s not hurt, but he doesn’t feel well. He is not ready for this game. [contra o Alcoyano]. I don’t know if he’ll be back for the game against Valencia, but we’ll take him to Saudi Arabia [onde serão realizados os jogos da Supercopa da Espanha]”, said the coach at a press conference held this Tuesday (4).

The striker has a contract with the Spanish club until June and, at any time, can sign a pre-agreement with any other team. However, Ancelotti assured that the athlete is committed to remaining in the merengue team.

“Bale is engaged. He has six months left on his contract and he wants to respect it,” said the coach.

This is the season that Bale has played the least for Real since joining the club in 2013. In addition to suffering from injuries, the athlete was also sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19.

So far he has played only three games and scored a single goal, against the raise, in the second round of Laliga.

Last season, when he was on loan at tottenham, the Welshman made 34 matches, 19 of them as a starter, and scored 16 goals.

With Bale’s absence confirmed, Real returns to the field this Wednesday (5) to face Alcoyano, at 5:30 pm (GMT), for the Copa del Rey, with transmission Live by ESPN on Star+.