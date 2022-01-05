Band promises return of Show da Fé and advertises competing TV

The first business day after the end of RR Soares’ contract with the Band was marked by the airing of a very unusual commercial. At around 10 pm, at exactly the same time as Show da Fé had ended in recent years, the network aired an institutional feature warning viewers that the attraction presented by the leader of Igreja da Graça was not being shown due to changes in the programming. However, the channel was keen to point out that this is a temporary move, and even announced the program’s schedule on another broadcaster.

Throughout the commercial, which lasts for two minutes, the Band bet on some images characteristic of the format, showing some of the traditional songs by Edir Macedo’s brother-in-law, interspersed with interactions with the faithful. At two different times, the broadcaster’s standard voice informs viewers about the temporary suspension of the exhibition. “Due to changes in our schedule, the Show da Fé program will temporarily not be shown”, warned the narrator, who also announced the time of the religious at RIT.

“You can follow the program from Monday to Saturday, at 9 pm, on RIT, the television that makes a difference. Again, the program will temporarily not be displayed. But you can follow the attraction from Monday to Saturday at RIT”, concluded the announcer of the Band. Founded 22 years ago, RIT belongs to the media conglomerate of RR Soares and has a large part of its programming occupied by services at Igreja da Graça, interspersed with journalistic and entertainment programs. In addition, Show da Fé is also broadcast on RedeTV!, but earlier, between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm.

Initially, the Band offered part of its early morning hours so that Romildo Ribeiro Soares would not leave the schedule. The missionary, however, refused the proposal and decided to terminate his relationship with the station until there was an agreement for a more attractive time slot. He occupied the network’s prime time for 18 years and was one of the company’s main sources of income, generating around R$ 15 million per month for the channel’s coffers, which bets on Faustão’s commercial potential so as not to have losses from now on.

Even with the contract termination, Band continues in negotiations with Igreja da Graça to make another timetable possible and continues to have a good relationship with the priest, who was honored by the company on the last day of his original agreement. On December 31, after the regular showing of Show da Fé, the network dropped part of its grid to show an extensive institutional, with almost ten minutes in length, interviewing Soares and recalling the main moments in the program’s history.

Next, watch the commercial in which the Band informs that Show da Fé is “temporarily” off the air: