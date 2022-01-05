Barbara despairs when she discovers disease

After finding out you have a mental illness, Barbarian (Alinne Moraes) will make a drastic decision in the next few chapters of a place in the sun. According to information from columnist Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo newspaper, this happens after Christian (Cauã Reymond) tell the woman you want to separate.

Desperate about the situation, she vents to Nicole (Ana Baird), who, worried, looks for a tranquilizer for her sister in her car. Upon returning, she finds Barbara run over in the middle of the street.

The rich woman, then, undergoes delicate surgery, with the risk of neurological damage and even death. Nicole, in turn, talks to Cecília (Fernanda Marques) and reveals the truth.

“Bárbara was not run over, it was not an accident. In fact, she threw herself. He threw himself in front of the car, understand?“, shoots. She says that before the accident, Barbara said she wanted to die. She even claims that she saw her sister throwing herself against the vehicle.

“Before I could do anything, she threw herself in the direction of a car that was going backwards. It was her, do you understand? She was the one who threw herself. I’m sure, I saw it. It was horrible, Cecilia, horrible”, explains.

The young woman then asks if Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​already knows. Nicole claims she will keep the situation a secret. “Aunt, for God’s sake, Aunt Barbara is sick, begging for help, for help. And what will you do? hide it from others?”, asks the young woman.

Nicole replies: “I can’t tell you such a thing. Not without my sister agreeing. The stigma on account of my mother is enough. Mental illness is illness until page two: deep down, everyone thinks it’s freshness“.

Barbara arms and gets revenge on Erica

Before the accident, Barbara will get revenge on Érica (Fernanda de Freitas) after being unmasked by her. The rich girl will create a fake profile with the details of Santiago’s girlfriend on a social networking site.

Barbara then tells the situation to Rebeca (Andréa Beltrão), who decides to ask the personal trainer. Erica, then, feels offended.

“For God’s sake, Rebekah. I have never, never made this account, never entered this site! I have no idea what this is”, vents. Rebeca rebuts:

“Whether you have any idea or not, the fact is, my dad doesn’t deserve it. I know there’s the cliché of the older guy who runs after a younger girl to look good on the tape. But in my father’s case it was different. He really got close to you, he fell in love, anyway. Thank God I found this out before, because honestly I don’t know if he could take it.”

“Rebekah, please, I ask you”, begs. “Sorry, Erica, but… I’m the one who’s asking you, as a matter of humanity, even of health. I think this is enough, no? And before my father finds out such a thing”, retorts Barbara’s sister.

Santiago appears in it and asks: “What are you talking about? Before I find out what?“. Rebeca disguises it, but the entrepreneur insists on knowing what is happening.

The model then orders the personal to explain herself. She can’t and Santiago ends up looking at the computer screen. Angry, the businessman leaves the place without saying anything. The next day, Erica packs her bags and leaves the mansion, desolate.