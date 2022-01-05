Base in Antarctica has covid-19 outbreak even with vaccinated team

As of December 14, 16 of the 25 members of the group at the site have tested positive for the coronavirus.

A base in Antarctica is experiencing a covid-19 outbreak. The facilities are Belgian and only vaccinated against the disease are allowed on site.

The covid-19 outbreak at Princess Elisabeth Polar Station began on December 14th. From that date onwards, 16 of the 25 base staff members in Antarctica contracted the disease.

The first coronavirus infection was recorded in a team who had arrived a week before the covid-19 outbreak began. This group was in isolation, as were other people who tested positive later. Yet the virus continued to circulate.

“The situation is not dramatic,” said Joseph Cheek, project manager for the International Polar Foundation (IPF), operator of the research station. “Although it was an inconvenience to quarantine certain staff members who contracted the virus, it did not significantly affect our work on the station in general.”

There are two emergency physicians on site. According to the IPF, although a return flight scheduled for January 12 was offered for those infected, none of them expressed a desire to leave the scene.

This is the second base in Antarctica to experience a covid-19 outbreak. In December 2020 Chilean military personnel stationed at the Bernardo O’Higgins research station were infected after sailors on a supply ship tested positive for the coronavirus.

