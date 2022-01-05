BBB 22 will have a famous Pernambuco native as a participant and it won’t be MC Loma, guarantees columnist; see who

THE Big Brother Brazil 22, which opens on January 17th, will have a famous Pernambuco woman among the participants – and it won’t be MC Loma. According to journalist Fábia Oliveira, the chosen one is volleyball player Jaqueline, who has already worn the Brazilian shirt several times, and is married to fellow player Murilo. The Rádio Jornal website makes a great coverage of the BBB 22; follow all the news here.

According to Fábia’s findings, Jaque has not been training since June 2021, when her contract with Osaco was not renewed. The athlete even received invitations to other clubs, but, despite thanking her, she refused, stating that she had “other projects”.

Charismatic, Jaqueline is dedicating herself to social media. In addition to its beauty, it draws attention to its funny videos and dances. On Instagram, she has 1.4 million followers so far.

Thinking about her artistic career, Jaqueline also hired – according to Fábia – the company Mynd8, which takes care of the careers of ex-BBBs. Also according to Fábia, she would take the place of Douglas Souza, who would have given up on participating in the reality show. Despite that, the director of the Boninho program says that there were no dropouts on the reality show.

Who is Jacqueline?

Born in Recife, Jaqueline is 38 years old and is a Capricorn. According to the website of the Brazilian Olympic Committee, Jaque started playing in Recife and soon stood out.

“She was world champion for children, youth and youth for the Brazilian team, but the two most memorable moments in her career were the gold medals at the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympic Games. In the second achievement, Jaque was even one of the main players in the final against the US, having scored 18 points of attack. In 2013, he interrupted his career briefly for the birth of his son Arthur”, explains a note on the COB website.

Fainting live

In 2019, Jaque starred in a disturbing scene live, during an interview with SporTV. The athlete – who accompanied her husband in his volleyball match – gave an interview when she felt sick and fainted. Afterwards, everything was fine and the team doctor explained that she had a drop in blood pressure due to the heat in the gym.

