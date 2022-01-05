BC Employees Union Says 1,200 Servers Have Joined the Movement for Readjustment – Economy

BRASILIA – Mobilization for wage increases is increasing within the central bank. According to the president of the National Union of Central Bank Employees (Sinal), Fábio Faiad, 1200 employees without commissioned positions or planned for replacement have already joined the movement — more than a third of the total number of active servers (3,500) —, committing themselves to not assume commission functions.

On Monday, 3rd, another virtual list began to run within the organization for the delivery of commissioned positions and the commitment of substitutes not to assume the functions — about 1,000 employees (500 in management positions and another 500 substitutes), according to the union . The organization expects to release a balance of adhesions by the end of this week.

The union also started yesterday a round of virtual meetings with the various sectors of the autarchy to explain the mobilization and convince as many people as possible to join, in the context of the dissatisfaction of several categories of federal servants with the readjustment foreseen only for police officers in 2022.

An analyst at BC, a specialist career, pays R$ 19,197.06 and can reach R$ 27,369.67, according to data from the Ministry of Economy’s personnel statistical bulletin.

According to the National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue (Sindifisco), 1,237 auditors had already handed in their positions until this Monday, 3, in a total of 7,500.

“We will have a collective document with people who will deliver commissions and eventual replacements, and another list of people who will under no circumstances assume the commissions to talk to President Roberto Campos Neto. The idea is to say that we are not in a position to manage the BC with this situation of readjustment only for the Federal Police and not for the BC”, explains Faiad, from the BC employees’ union.

In addition, Sinal will join the national strikes approved by the Permanent National Forum for Typical State Careers (Fonacate) – the first is scheduled for January 18th. According to Faiad, there will be an act in front of BC headquarters in Brasília from 10 am to 12 pm on the 18th, in addition to a virtual protest throughout Brazil. “If nothing goes forward after the strike on the 18th, the idea is to discuss the possibility of a strike starting in February”, emphasizes Faiad.

Faiad also stated that the union asked for a meeting with BC president Roberto Campos Neto to discuss the matter before the end of 2021, but he went on vacation and did not want to serve them. Signal is trying to set up a conversation earlier this year.

BC civil servants report, on condition of anonymity, that the atmosphere is one of dissatisfaction in the agency and displeasure with Campos Neto, who, in the employees’ assessment, could be fighting more for the interests of the category, since he has entered the Bolsonaro government.

The employees’ feeling is that the mobilization climate is heating up within the agency and that it is likely that there will be adherence to the strike on the 18th. But some servers report that there is some division within the agency, with stronger movement among younger employees . The perspective is of lower adhesion among commissioners who have been inside the BC for a longer time.

Today, the government published in the Official Gazette (DOU) a decree that reorganizes the levels of functions commissioned at the Central Bank, but the agency clarified that the measure is not related to the mobilization of public servants. According to the autarchy, it is just a relocation to strengthen activities related to Pix and Open Banking (a system in which banks exchange customer information), without an increase in the value of commissions or in the total cost, provided for in the decree at R$ 5 million .