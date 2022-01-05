Benedict XVI covered up cases of sexual abuse, document documents indicate

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI would have covered up cases of sexual abuse committed by a priest in the 1980s. The information is from an ecclesiastical document released by the German press this Tuesday (4th). Cases occurred at the time when Benedict XVI was Cardinal and Archbishop of Munich, Germany.

The document was released by the newspaper Die Zeit. According to the information, Benedict XVI knew of the allegations against Father Peter H.. He was transferred to the diocese of Munich-Freising, which was run by the pope at the time. Even after the transfer, Peter H. was accused of having committed 23 sex crimes against children ages 8 to 16 between 1973 and 1996. He was later forced into psychological therapy.

Secretary denies that Benedict XVI was aware of the abuses

According to the document obtained, the church in Germany and the pope emeritus “deliberately renounced the punishment of the crime”. The facts are contained in an extrajudicial decree of the Ecclesiastical Court of the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising, from 2016.

Georg Gänswein, who is Pope Benedict’s private secretary, says he was not aware of the crimes committed by Peter H. and that he therefore takes no responsibility for what happened.

