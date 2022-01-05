Biden government will invest $1 billion to lower the price of beef in the US

The White House offered on Monday (3) a solution to the rise in beef prices: an action plan that includes investing $1 billion in American Rescue Plan funds to increase competition in the sector and promises to intensify the regulation and enforcement of anti-competition laws. But some experts say the move is unlikely to provide relief at the supermarket right away.

The Biden government investment was designed to stimulate competition in the meat processing industry, which is dominated by a small number of large companies. This includes subsidies, loans, training money, new labeling rules and ways for farmers to report anti-competitive concerns.

The White House argues that concentration in the sector is primarily responsible for the rise in consumer prices. More competition will lead to lower prices, according to management.

“The big meat processors, because of little competition, have more market power to set their prices,” a senior White House official told CNN Business.

Skeptics say the proposed solution may be too simplistic and is unlikely to bring prices down – at least in the short term.

Labor challenges and high demand

It is true that the vast majority of the meat processing market is controlled by just a few suppliers. But it’s been that way for decades, said James Mitchell, an assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness at the University of Arkansas.

“It’s been pretty much the same for the last 20 years,” he said, arguing that consumers would have noticed the price increases well before 2020 if the highly concentrated industry was to blame. Others, including the US Chamber of Commerce, echoed that sentiment.

Instead, Mitchell said, recent price spikes are largely the result of the same pressures that have contributed to inflation in other sectors: namely, labor shortages and supply chain problems. November beef prices rose 20.9% from a year earlier, according to the US Department of Labor.

“It’s the work challenges induced by the pandemic. It’s the pandemic-induced logistical supply chain management issues,” Mitchell said.

The recipients of the White House investment “will still face the same labor problems,” he added. “So this won’t necessarily change or fix the cost issue that consumers are facing in the supermarket.”

“The job remains the biggest challenge,” Sarah Little, a spokeswoman for the North American Meat Institute, a trade group representing meat and poultry processors, said via email. “Our members of all sizes cannot operate at their capacity because they cannot employ a stable, long-term workforce.”

Increased demand has also led to higher prices, said Adam Speck, senior livestock economist at IHS Markit.

“The price increases are a result of exceptional demand for meat at home during the Covid effects,” he said. In addition, “Covid’s plant restrictions (increasing social distancing measures and safety protocols since Covid) are slowing down line speeds as well as increasing meat processor costs,” and contributing to higher prices in shelves.

Speck said that if demand remains high, “it could take until 2023 for prices to normalize.”

A highly concentrated industry

Some welcomed the White House intervention.

“Industry consolidation has had a significant negative impact on rural America,” said Scott Blubaugh, president of the Oklahoma Farmers Union, in a statement. He added that he hopes the change will help “provide a more level playing field”.

Industry changes “will take time,” Blubaugh told CNN Business, adding that he believes the change “will ultimately bring prices down.” Overall, he called the White House plan “a game changer.” But others say it’s not clear whether more money will lead to a more competitive industry.

“I did some research on this, trying to figure out how markets are going to behave if there is what I call government intervention,” said Azzeddine Azzam, professor of agricultural economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Azzam found that “the investments that go to the meat processors are really not going to make much difference”, given the high concentration of the sector.

The government’s actions “will help in the medium term,” said the senior White House official. “Will it take a while for the smaller, growing processors we plan to help gain market share? Yes, that is clearly the case.”

This content was originally created in English. original version