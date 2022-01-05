Bolsonaro attacks Ivete Sangalo and José de Abreu after medical discharge

posted on 01/05/2022 12:05 PM



(credit: TV Brasil/Reprodução)

President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged this Wednesday morning (5/1) and organized a press conference. At the time, he mentioned changes in the Rouanet Law and attacked singer Ivete Sangalo and actor José de Abreu.

“We are dealing with the Rouanet Law. We want the Rouanet Law to serve that artist who is starting a career and not for bigwigs or bigwigs like dear Ivete Sangalo”, he began.

“She’s upset, José de Abreu is upset, because that ‘fat tit’ of theirs of getting up to R$ 10 million a year from the Rouanet Law and defending the duty president is over. I don’t want her to defend me, I want her to speak the truth about me,” added Bolsonaro.