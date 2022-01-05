Bolsonaro Evolves Well, Nasogastric Tube Removed, Medical Bulletin Says | São Paulo

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) evolved well this Tuesday (4), and the nasogastric tube was removed, according to the medical bulletin released by the medical team of Hospital Vila Nova Star. There is no forecast of high.

“The President of the Republic, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, evolved with good acceptance of the liquid diet offered during the day, which motivated the removal of the nasogastric tube. The patient’s digestive tract shows signs of recovery. At the moment, there is no forecast of high”, says the bulletin.

Earlier, doctors accompanying the president had ruled out the need for him to undergo further surgery. According to the statement, the obstruction in the intestine was gone.

“The Vila Nova Star Hospital informs that the intestinal subocclusion of the President of the Republic, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, was dissolved, with no indication for surgery. The clinical and laboratory evolution of the patient remains satisfactory and a liquid diet will be started today. There is no forecast for a high yet.”

Images posted on social networks of Bolsonaro and the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, record the president being evaluated by the medical team and walking through the hospital.

Intestinal Obstruction: Understand the President’s Health Chart

Bolsonaro posted a photo in hospital

Bolsonaro is evaluated by doctors at Hospital Vila Nova Star, in São Paulo

This Tuesday’s bulletins are signed by doctors Antônio Luiz de Vasconcellos Macedo, Leandro Echenique, Ricardo Camarinha, Antônio Antonietto and Pedro Loretti.

Surgeon Antônio Luiz Macedo arrived at the hospital around 6:10 am and assessed the president. The specialist was in the Bahamas when he learned of the president’s condition and was waiting for a plane to return to Brazil. Macedo was the doctor responsible for the operation after the stab that Bolsonaro took in September 2018 and has followed the evolution of the case since then.

Holidays in Santa Catarina

Bolsonaro was on vacation in Santa Catarina and was taken to São Paulo at dawn on Monday (3) with suspicion of new intestinal obstruction.

The president’s visit to the coast of Santa Catarina was marked by motorcycle rides, watercraft, haircuts, a game at Mega da Virada, dinner in a pizzeria and even a visit to a park where he performed as a pilot after a theme show.

The vacation routine drew criticism from the president for not having interrupted the recess to monitor the situation in Bahia, hit by heavy rains.

On vacation in Santa Catarina, President Jair Bolsonaro took a jet boat ride on the beach in São Francisco do Sul, on January 2

Since being stabbed to death during the 2018 election campaign, Bolsonaro has undergone four surgeries as a result of the episode. Remember the video below.

He also had two other procedures unrelated to the wound: removal of a bladder stone and a vasectomy.

In July, the president had to be hospitalized for persistent hiccups.

