Bolsonaro has a probe removed, but there is still no expected discharge, says medical bulletin – Policy

After evolving with “good acceptance” of the liquid diet, the president Jair Bolsonaro had the nasogastric tube removed on the afternoon of Tuesday, 4. According to the latest bulletin released by Hospital Nova Star, where the president has been hospitalized since dawn on Monday, 3, Bolsonaro’s digestive tract “shows signs of recovery”, but there is still no forecast of a rise.

The surgeon-physician who has been with the president since he suffered a knife attack in 2018, Antônio Luiz Macedo, arrived today at the hospital, in the South Zone of São Paulo, at around 6 am. The professional was on vacation in the Bahamas and returned to the country on a private plane. Yesterday, he had told the Political Broadcast that he would carry out a “judicious” clinical evaluation in Bolsonaro to decide whether or not there was a need for an operation.

According to Bolsonaro, he started to feel sick on Sunday, 2, in São Francisco do Sul (SC), where he had been on vacation since December 27th. Due to abdominal discomfort, the president left the coast of Santa Catarina by helicopter towards Joinville at dawn yesterday. From there, he embarked for São Paulo with the presidential delegation.

Bolsonaro had been admitted to Vila Nova Star for the last time in July 2021, when he also experienced abdominal pain and spent four days in hospital to treat the same problem. At the time, he did not need to be operated on. The president has already performed six surgeries as a result of the knife attack suffered in 2018 in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais.

Check the full medical bulletin of Bolsonaro:

Vila Nova Star Hospital informs that the President of the Republic, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, evolved with good acceptance of the liquid diet offered during the day, which motivated the removal of the nasogastric tube. The patient’s digestive tract shows signs of recovery. At the moment, there is no forecast of a rise.

Responsible medical director:

Dr. Antônio Luiz de Vasconcellos Macedo – Chief Surgeon

Dr. Leandro Echenique – President’s Cardiologist

Dr. Ricardo Camarinha – President’s Cardiologist

Dr. Antonio Antonietto – Medical Director of Hospital Vila Nova Star

Dr. Pedro Loretti – General Director of Hospital Vila Nova Star