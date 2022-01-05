Bolsonaro is discharged from hospital after two days in São Paulo

President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from hospital this Wednesday (5).

“High now. Thank you all. I can do everything in the one who strengthens me”, he wrote on Twitter.

He had been hospitalized since the early hours of Monday (3) at Hospital Vila Nova Star, in São Paulo, due to a condition of intestinal obstruction.

Before leaving the place, the president held a press conference with the doctor Antônio Macedo, who has accompanied him since the stab wound in 2018.

“What happened was this. The president suffered an attack years ago that led to a very well-done surgery, but he had peritonitis a few days later,” Macedo told reporters.

Peritonitis is an inflammation of the membrane that lines the wall of the abdomen and the organs in the region.

“This peritonitis generated a lot of immune reaction in his abdomen. Although everything is fine, the loops are good, these adhesions sometimes lead to intestinal obstruction”, added the doctor.

He said that surgery is usually not the first option to be chosen for situations like this. And he explained that the treatment with a nasogastric tube and the cut off of the food was enough to solve Bolsonaro’s situation.

On Tuesday afternoon (4), doctors removed the nasogastric tube that the president used during treatment.

In a press release, the medical team responsible for the president’s treatment had already informed that the intestinal obstruction had disappeared, and the need for further surgery was ruled out.

This is the second hospitalization with the same symptoms since Bolsonaro was stabbed to death in Juiz de Fora (MG) during an election campaign in 2018.

Since that date, the president has undergone four surgeries. Bolsonaro was last hospitalized on July 14, 2021 to treat a condition of intestinal subocclusion. He was discharged from Hospital Vila Nova Star, in São Paulo (SP), four days later.

“I didn’t want to be here”

Speaking to reporters, Bolsonaro rejected the idea of ​​political use of his internment. “I didn’t want to be here. I was scheduled to return to Brasília on Tuesday, and I came here at dawn on Sunday [para segunda]”, he said.

“Wanting to talk about politicization, that I’m ‘victimizing’ myself, is kidding me”, he added.