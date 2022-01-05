Bolsonaro says he was discharged after hospitalization for intestinal obstruction | São Paulo

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) posted an image on social networks informing him that he was discharged from hospital this Wednesday morning (5), after two days in the city of São Paulo.

Bolsonaro was admitted to the Hospital Vila Nova Star, in the South Zone of São Paulo, at dawn on Monday (3), due to an obstruction in the intestine.

This Tuesday (5), the need for Bolsonaro to undergo a new surgery was ruled out. The obstruction in the bowel has cleared with medication, and he can start a liquid diet.

Images posted on social networks of Bolsonaro and the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, record the president being evaluated by the medical team and walking through the hospital.

Intestinal Obstruction: Understand the President’s Health Chart

Bolsonaro posted a photo in hospital

Bolsonaro is evaluated by doctors at Hospital Vila Nova Star, in São Paulo

Surgeon Antônio Luiz Macedo, who has been with the president since 2018, arrived at the hospital on Tuesday morning to evaluate Bolsonaro.

The specialist was in the Bahamas when he learned of the president’s condition and was waiting for a plane to return to Brazil. Macedo was the doctor responsible for the operation after the stab wound that Bolsonaro took.

Intestinal Obstruction: Understand Jair Bolsonaro’s Health Picture

Holidays in Santa Catarina

Bolsonaro was on vacation in Santa Catarina and was taken to São Paulo at dawn on Monday (3) with suspicion of new intestinal obstruction.

The president’s visit to the coast of Santa Catarina was marked by motorcycle rides, watercraft, haircuts, a game at Mega da Virada, dinner in a pizzeria and even a visit to a park where he performed as a pilot after a theme show.

The vacation routine drew criticism from the president for not having interrupted the recess to monitor the situation in Bahia, hit by heavy rains.

On vacation in Santa Catarina, President Jair Bolsonaro took a jet boat ride on the beach in São Francisco do Sul, on January 2

Since being stabbed to death during the 2018 election campaign, Bolsonaro has undergone four surgeries as a result of the episode. Remember the video below.

He also had two other procedures unrelated to the wound: removal of a bladder stone and a vasectomy.

In July, the president had to be hospitalized for persistent hiccups.

VIDEO: The four surgeries that Jair Bolsonaro has had since 2018