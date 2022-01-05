Bonus on the electricity bill of those who reduced energy reaches R$ 1.6 billion – News

The payment forecast of bonuses to consumers who saved energy from September to December, in the program launched by the federal government to face the water crisis, it is worth R$ 1.6 billion. The amount should be deducted from the January electricity bill of those who reached the goal of reducing consumption by up to 10%, with a bonus of R$50 for every 100 kWh saved.

The information is contained in a letter sent by Abradee (Brazilian Association of Electric Energy Distributors) to Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency), on December 27th. In the document, the association presents the financial impacts on the electricity sector arising from the situation of water scarcity and additional costs.

According to Aneel, the electricity bill referring to consumption in December will be presented from January on different dates, according to the billing of each distributor. In this account, the calculated bonus will be informed, and credited as a deduction, according to the text of the Incentive Program for Voluntary Reduction of Electric Energy Consumption.

The measure took effect on September 1, 2021, amid the worst water crisis in 91 years. The initiative provides for rewarding those who have reduced consumption by 10% to 20%. Anyone who saved less than 10% will not receive a bonus and anyone who has surpassed the 20% level will not receive an additional reward.

Spending in the same period in 2020 served as a parameter to calculate the average consumption. The measure came together with an increase in the electricity bill of about 6.78% in the average tariff, through the creation of the “Hydric Scarcity” banner.