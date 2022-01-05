Bradesco upgrades Visa cards for all customers

Bradesco is upgrading Visa International, Gold and Platinum cards, for the entire bank’s customer base.

See what Bradesco said:

“Now, you will have even more benefits. As of 03/01/2022, they will already be active on your current card. It is important to know: there will be no change in bank benefits. The rewards program – Fidelidade Bradesco Cartões on your credit card remains the same, without changing the rules for accumulating Livelo points. From 03/01/2022 onwards, the new card with the changed modality will be sent at renewal*, when your current card is close to expiring. *Except for Bradesco Super Visa Gold, Bradesco Plus Visa Gold and Bradesco Universitário Gold cards, which will have no change of card upon renewal.”

Which Cards Received Upgrade

Cards starting with the numbers 411801, 455183, 455184, 456508, 476830 will become Visa Gold.

Cards starting with the numbers 410425, 411802, 453211, 464127, 477386 and 477387 will become Visa Platinum.

Cards starting with the numbers 406655, 464128 and 439027 will become Visa Signature.

Some Important Details

Changing the modality only affects the description of the products. Cash purchases, purchases in installments, withdrawals, insurance and other services continue to be entered normally on your invoice, which will now have a description of the product name showing the new modality of your card.

There will be no change in the holder’s annual fee, surcharges, fees and fees due to the change in the card’s modality. But it is important that you accompany the fare poster, as values ​​may be revised as provided for in the regulation.

Your physical card will only change upon renewal. That is, when its expiration date is close, from 01/03/2022. On that day, what changes is that you are entitled to new benefits even with your current card.

International, Gold and Platinum Visa cards will change. But there are cards that will not change, such as: National Visa, Infinite Visa, Basic International Visa, Multiple Visa, Visa Smiles, Corporate and Payroll-Deductible Products.

Eligible cards will continue with the same scoring model you already know. Do you already have points and registration on Livelo? Do not worry. Your score will remain the same and you don’t need to register again.

Additional Benefits of the New Mod

When switching from International Visa to Gold, these are the news:

– Purchase protection

– Price protection

– Original extended warranty

When switching from Visa Gold to Platinum, these are the news:

– Online Medical Visa

– Visa Airport Companion

– Visa Luxury Hotel Collection

– Concierge

– International Medical Emergency

When switching from Visa Platinum to Signature, these are the new features:

– Insurance for rental company vehicles.

– International medical emergency insurance (greater coverage)

– Extended baggage delay coverage

– Coverage for loss and theft of luggage

– Delayed boarding coverage

Take note

Bradesco’s initiative is excellent, as the upgrade of Visa cards brings more benefits to its customers.

In my view, the change seems to be much more an adaptation of the Visa brand to its global strategy than a courtesy of the bank, since in other markets, notably in the United States, the Platinum variant is usually that of entry cards, followed by by the Signature and Infinite variants.

But anyway, the upgrade is very welcome!

What did you think about the upgrade of Visa cards by Bradesco?

To know more

Check the official information on Bradesco’s website, clicking here.

For more information, access the Visa Benefits Portal by clicking here.

Follow all our posts about Bradesco credit cards, clicking here.

