Brazil breaks record for soy exports in 2021; corn drops to the lowest level since 2012 | Agribusiness

Brazil ended 2021 with shipments of 86.63 million tons of soybeans, compared to 82.3 million in the previous year, a new record for the country, while foreign sales of corn plummeted, the National Association of Exporters said on Tuesday. of Cereals (Anec).

The previous record had been reached in 2018, when Brazil sent 83.78 million tons of soy abroad, the data showed.

The association stated in a note that, of the total, nearly 60 million tonnes were shipped to China last year, the main buyer of the commodity.

As for production, Anec highlighted that a historic high in the Brazilian harvest contributed to the positive performance of exports.

“The Brazilian soybean crop reached its highest production in the 2020/21 season: 137.1 million tons. This result promoted a 6% increase in exports of the commodity compared to the previous period,” said the organization.

On the other hand, foreign sales of corn reached 20.55 million tons in 2021, the lowest level since 2012, when the country exported 19.8 million tons of the cereal, according to the data.

In 2020, corn shipments had reached 33.4 million tons, but they dropped sharply last year due to weather problems in the second 2020/21 crop, with drought and frost.

“Maize production was 85.8 million tonnes, approximately 18% lower in 2020/21 compared to the previous season. This led to a significant drop in exports,” said Anec.

The association also pointed out that around 1.47 million tons of corn were destined for internal demand.

“Due to the fluctuation in the amount of corn available for export, the international trade market is faced with a large number of contract buybacks (washout) and their consequences, such as rescheduling of ships, logistical changes, new sales contracts, etc.” added.