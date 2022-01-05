Brazil is expected to grow little, with inflation still high and the dollar up to BRL 6 in 2022

After a fall of 3.9% in 2020, the growth of more than 4% in the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021 is practically guaranteed, helped in large part by the statistical effect of the very low base of the previous year. The official result will be released on March 4th.

In 2022, however, the story will be different. Or rather: it should go back to the way it was before, back to the series of years in which the country was stuck with weak growth just before the pandemic hit.

In the generalized projections of economists, the country, in 2022, should grow little more than zero. The average market expectation today is an increase of 0.36%. Some are even talking about a new year of recession and of drops of up to 0.5% – the case of the projections of the banks Itaú and Credit Suisse.

This is further fueled by an inflation that, although it should not repeat the same 10% it is now, will remain high, and a dollar that will continue to be pressured by domestic weaknesses and easily accommodated at around R$ 5.50. There are even those who don’t rule out that the coin can flirt with the BRL 6 at times.

All this with bitter interest rates probably above 11% throughout the year, making credit more expensive, scaring away corporate investments and making the economic wheel even more difficult to turn.

“The first quarter will benefit from strong and one-off growth in agricultural GDP, but we expect contraction in subsequent quarters (…), due to the contraction in demand due to the increase in interest rates”, wrote Itaú in its most recent forecast report, in December.

In practice, it means that the feeling of many Brazilians today, of tight income and a lot of expensive things, will change very little in the new year, given that growing close to zero means leaving everything more or less where it is.

“The recovery is already losing traction and all this suggests that we still have a difficult year ahead”, says the chief strategist of Banco Mizuho, ​​Luciano Rostagno.

“Of course it won’t be as bad as 2020, when the pandemic broke out, but we will have a very low growth rate and a sense for the worker and the consumer that things are not improving at the rate they would like.”

Mizuho’s forecast is for a GDP growth of 0.5% in 2022, which may be smaller and even negative under the shadow of some factors that may surprise – such as the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, new waves of infections that are getting out of control or of a water crisis that does not improve at the expected pace and could even lead to energy rationing this year.

Inflation, currently at 10.8%, should decelerate to 4.7% by the end of the year, in the bank’s estimate – but still flirting with the maximum limit tolerated by the country’s target, which is a price increase of up to 5%.

This means that, in general, prices will not fall, but will only grow with less force on top of the already high levels they reached.

The dollar, in turn, should be sailing between R$ 5.40 and R$ 5.90. “It could even test the level of R$ 6, mainly due to the elections and also because of the perspective that the US central bank will raise interest rates again,” said Rostagno.

Inflation and disruptions in industry

“Part of the slowdown in growth that we are seeing comes from a natural loss of breath, after a very strong movement of recovery”, says the chief economist of Santander Asset Management, Eduardo Jarra. “But it’s a stronger accommodation than expected.”

The economy already had small declines in the second and third quarters of 2021, and indicates that it ended the fourth quarter at zero, due to the weak results of the main sectorial data for the period.

The expectation is that the following quarters, well into 2022, will continue in this same tepid tone, setting the pace that will give the almost stopped growth of the entire year.

“There are some suspects for this,” says Jarra. “One of them is the much higher inflation, which affects the purchasing power of families and the dynamics of consumption. There are also problems in the industry, which, after a strong recovery at the beginning, is currently experiencing difficulties in the supply chain.”

Santander’s manager forecasts that GDP will grow 0.5% in 2022, and inflation will reach 5.4%, still above the target ceiling of 5%. “It is still a year of high inflation, with interest rates tight, the economy in its infancy. It will still be a difficult year”, said the economist.