Brazil must invest BRL 1.8 million in medicines for hemophiliacs

On Hemophiliac Day in Brazil, the Ministry of Health announces that, this year, it should invest R$ 1.8 million in the purchase of medicines for the treatment of this and other hereditary hemorrhagic diseases. The country has the fourth largest population of patients with hemophilia in the world, about 13,000 people, according to the World Federation of Hemophilia.

“We will continue to strive to improve care and attention to patients with hemophilia and other hereditary hemorrhagic diseases. Brazil even has reasons to be proud, as it has a consolidated National Program that has been considered a model for other countries”, explained the director of the Department of Programmatic and Strategic Actions at the Ministry of Health, Maíra Botelho.

Genetic and still incurable, hemophilia is a disease characterized by the inability to clot blood, necessary to stop bleeding and bleeding. In Brazil, the treatment of hemophilia is carried out almost exclusively by the Unified Health System (SUS).

The disease

There are two types of hemophilia: type A hemophilia and type B hemophilia. Hemophilia A occurs when a person is deficient in factor VIII, and hemophilia B, when clotting factor IX, which is normally present in people’s blood, is lacking. and help in blood clotting. By 2020, there were 10,985 patients with hemophilia A, the most common, and 2,165 patients with hemophilia B, the rarest, registered in the Hemovida Web Coagulopathies System.

The lack of these factors is due to a mutation in the genes responsible for their production, which are in the DNA of each person, in the nucleus of cells. Most of the time, there are other men in the family with a history or diagnosis of hemophilia. However, in about 30% of cases, there is no family history and this can delay the diagnosis, as many health professionals rule out the disease if there are no previous cases in the family.

Hemophilia can be severe, moderate, or mild. In severe and moderate cases, the signs and symptoms appear in the first years of the child’s life and the most common bleeding is bleeding into the “joints” (hemarthrosis), appearance of “purple spots” on the body and bruises. Thus, through these signs, the doctor must think about the diagnosis of hemophilia and refer the patient to hemophilia treatment centers that, in Brazil, are located in blood banks or other public hospitals.

Treatment is by replacing the deficient clotting factor with factor VIII (for hemophilia A) or factor IX (for hemophilia B) concentrates by intravenous injection. These concentrates are purchased by the Ministry of Health and distributed to hemophilia treatment centers in each unit of the federation.

medicine

According to the ministry, one of the great achievements for hemophilia patients was the incorporation of the drug emicizumab for the treatment of individuals with hemophilia A and Factor VIII inhibitors refractory to the treatment of immunotolerance. The incorporation took place after a recommendation published in a report by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec) on this technology.

The ordinance approving the use of the drug was published in the edition of Official Diary of the Union on August 26, 2021. “The incorporation of emicizumab, which has been distributed by the Ministry of Health since October last year to care services, expands treatment options for people living with hemophilia, providing quality of life and the possibility of living new experiences”, highlighted the Ministry of Health, in a statement.