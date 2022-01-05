Brazil records an average of 96 deaths and data blackout continues

Brazil recorded an average of 96 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The data is from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part.

In all, 178 deaths caused by the disease were registered this Tuesday (4th). Since the beginning of the pandemic, 619,426 Brazilians have died of covid-19 and more than 22.2 million people have been diagnosed with the disease.

Amapá, Alagoas, Amazonas, Paraíba and Roraima did not register covid deaths.

The average number of deaths per day is calculated from the last seven days. This is the best way to analyze the evolution of the pandemic, as death records tend to show artificial drops on weekends and holiday periods.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

The comparison is made against the situation two weeks earlier. A fall is considered when the reduction is equal to or greater than 15%; high when the increase is equal to or greater than 15%.

However, due to covid data blackout, the variation does not necessarily mirror what has been happening in each state.

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: fall (-54%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-40%)

Rio de Janeiro: high (77%)

North region

Rondônia: stability (-14%)

Tocantins: stability (0%)

Northeast region

Rio Grande do Norte: fall (-74%)

Midwest region

Federal District: fall (-58%)

Goiás: stability (0%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: stability (0%)

South region

Paraná: stability (-10%)

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-53%)

Santa Catarina: fall (-38%)

blackout continues

Data related to covid-19 have been compromised since the last 10th. The situation is due to hacker attacks on the Ministry of Health’s websites and platforms, which have generated problems that have not yet been completely remedied, according to information provided by several states.

The blackout has generated failures in the dissemination of data related to the disease. Without accurate information, the analysis of the covid-19 scenario in Brazil becomes more difficult.

Last Friday (31), the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, stated that he expects the system to return to normal in the first half of January.

US records new record of registered cases

The United States registered 978,856 new cases of covid-19 yesterday. The number is the highest ever verified in 24 hours in the country. The previous record was 505,109 new infections and was registered just a week ago.

Last week, the country recorded a daily average of 486,000 new cases. The rate doubled in seven days and far exceeds that of any other country. Still, the daily average of deaths has remained at around 1300 stable since December.

Experts assign the numbers to the Ômicron variant. More easily transmitted than other forms of the coronavirus, the strain was responsible for 95.4% of the cases identified in the USA on the 1st of the last day.

Majority in consultation rejects prescription to vaccinate child, says secretary

The Ministry of Health’s extraordinary secretary for coping with covid-19, Rosana Leite de Melo, said today that most participants in the public consultation on vaccination against covid-19 in children rejected the obligation to present a medical prescription at the time. of the immunization of this portion of the population.

According to Rosana, in a public hearing on vaccination against the new coronavirus in children aged 5 to 11 years, nearly 100,000 people participated with responses to the questionnaire, which received criticism from experts and leaders of medical and scientific societies. The consultation ended on Sunday (2).

“We had, gentlemen, 99,309 people who participated in this short period of time, whose document was for public consultation. Most of them were in agreement with the non-compulsory nature of vaccination and the prioritization of children with comorbidities. Most were against the obligation to medical prescription in the act of vaccination”, he declared.

