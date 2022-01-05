Brazil returns to a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council | National Newspaper

Brazil took on this Tuesday (4) for the 11th time in history a non-permanent seat on the Security Council of United Nations.

The mandate lasts two years: 2022 and 2023. The last Brazilian participation had been in 2010 and 2011. Four other countries took over today: Albania, Gabon, Ghana and UAE United. They join India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway as rotating board members.

The Security Council is made up of 15 countries. Everyone has the right to vote, but only the five permanent members – United States, France, United Kingdom, China and Russia – have the right to veto.

The role of the Security Council of UN is to watch over the peace. Only in it is it possible to adopt binding decisions to all 193 UN member countries. And it is in the council that international sanctions and military interventions can be decided multilaterally.

The ambassador of the Brazilian mission to the UN, Ronaldo Costa Filho, he said that Brazil’s priority will be to debate issues related to Latin America and solutions to conflicts in Africa. In July, the country will hold the presidency of the council.