Brazilian is the first patient to receive drug from Pfizer against Covid in Israel | World

Brazilian Israeli Simcha Neumark, 33, was the first Covid-19 patient to receive Pfizer’s pill against the disease in Israel, Paxlovid.

Neumark says he took five doses of the vaccine, but because he has an autoimmune disease, his body has not developed antibodies against the virus.

“I got (Covid) here in Jerusalem. I take care of myself a lot, I don’t know how I got it. On Saturday, I had a high fever and a sore throat”, he said in an interview with GloboNews this Wednesday (See below).

The Brazilian said that there was information about the autoimmune disease that affects him in the Israeli health system, and that when he was notified of his Covid-19 infection, he was sought after to receive Pfizer’s medicine, Paxlovid.

“They called me and said I would be the first, there isn’t much testing, but an emergency permit, and for me it made up for what I was feeling, fever and sore throat, I was afraid of stopping at the hospital”, says Neumark .

There are six pills a day, three in the morning and three in the afternoon. According to Neumark, symptoms improved after 15 hours.

He claims that the drug feels tired, but the symptoms of Covid-19 disappear. “In my clinical case, in a matter of 15 hours there was a great improvement. I had a fever of 39.5ºC, which stopped; a sharp sore throat, which stopped, and the migraines stopped. I feel tired, like a post-flu (recovery).

He says that he receives calls from the health system twice a day to be monitored, and that in 20 days he will have a PCR test and, if they are negative, he will be released from quarantine.

Israel announced this Wednesday (5) that it has registered nearly 12,000 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, a new ceiling since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, 11,978 new cases have been registered since Tuesday, surpassing the 11,344 infections on September 2, 2021.

How the drug works

Paxlovid is an experimental antiviral that blocks an enzyme the coronavirus needs to replicate. The drug is part of a class of drugs called protease inhibitors, which have revolutionized the treatment of HIV and hepatitis C.

The pill was given to patients along with a low dose of another antiviral, this one already known: ritonavir. This second remedy helps to slow down the metabolism or break down Paxlovid so that it stays active in the body for longer periods at higher concentrations to help fight the virus.

Ritonavir is also used in combination with the antiviral lopinavir to treat HIV in a drug known as Kaletra. The combination of these two antivirals was even tested in WHO clinical trials against the coronavirus, but was discarded.