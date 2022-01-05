“Brick” or “paper” real estate funds? XP analyst gives tips to avoid making mistakes – whatever the type of FII

Real estate “paper” funds, which invest in fixed-income securities, were the most profitable in 2021. “Brick” funds are hopes of capital gain in the future. Given this scenario, what is the best choice for 2022?

The subject was highlighted in the edition of League of REITs this Tuesday (4). Produced by InfoMoney, the program was presented by Maria Fernanda Violatti, an analyst at XP, who gave tips for not making mistakes in choosing the real estate fund, whether it be made of “paper” or “brick”.

“Brick” Bottoms

When choosing a fund for segments such as logistics, shopping malls or offices, Maria Fernanda considers it essential to observe the constructive quality of the properties that make up the FII’s portfolio. “In the case of corporate slabs, for example, opt for funds that have triple A or A + properties”, he suggests. “Also, always look at the location of the asset. The best regions tend to have the price per square meter above the city average and a lower vacancy rate”.

Another tip from the analyst is to be careful with monoactive funds, those that have only one property in the portfolio. In case the tenant leaves, the distribution of dividends from the fund may be significantly affected.

In addition to being a good practice to choose multi-asset funds, the investor is able to further reduce the risk when choosing REITs that have more than one tenant, the multi-tenants. “If a company is the only occupant of the space and leaves the property, the fund will also have a significant impact on revenue”, warns Maria Fernanda.

In relation to “brick” funds, the analyst also suggests paying attention to the characteristics of the lease agreement. Longer-lasting bonds tend to provide more security about future cash generation.

“Paper” Funds

In the case of “paper” funds, Maria Fernanda’s first tip is to observe the quality of the certificate of real estate receivables (CRI). According to her, the investor must pay attention to debtors and guarantees if the debt is not paid.

To reduce the risk of a fund of this type, the analyst recalls that the CRIs portfolio must also be diversified, both in number of receivables, sectors, issuers and even regions.

Maria Fernanda also recommends giving priority to funds with receivables that have shorter maturities. The longer the maturity, the greater the risk of default.

Another tip for “paper” funds is to use the LTV indicator (Loan-To-Value, the acronym in English). The index measures the ratio of the loan to the value of the collateral offered. In practice, the indicator measures how much the borrowed amount represents in the total guarantee. “The smaller the LTV, the more the guarantee is representative of the CRI”, explains the analyst.

In this Tuesday (4) episode of League of REITs, Maria Fernanda also offers two bonus tips for investors. THE League of REITs airs every Tuesday at 7pm on the InfoMoney on Youtube. You can check the latest edition of the program here.

ifix today

In this Wednesday (5) session, the IFIX – the index of the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – operates in the negative field. At 10:55, the indicator registered a drop of 0.11%, to 2,785 points. Yesterday, the index closed the session with a slight drop of 0.07%.

This Wednesday (5th):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) KNRI11 Kinea Real Estate Hybrid 2.11 KFOF11 Kinea FoF Titles and Val. Mob. 1.18 BTCR11 BTG Pactual Real Estate Credit Titles and Val. Mob. 1.16 KISU11 KILIMA Titles and Val. Mob. 1.11 SADI11 Santander Papers Real Estate Titles and Val. Mob. 1.09

Biggest casualties this Wednesday (05):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) RBRF11 RBR Alpha Titles and Val. Mob. -3.07 VILG11 Vinci Logistics Logistics -2.84 HSLG11 HSI Logistics Logistics -1.48 HGFF11 CSHG FoF Titles and Val. Mob. -1.45 BRCR11 BC FUND Hybrid -1.36

Source: B3

Revaluation of Legatus equity (LASC11) indicates an increase of almost 9%

The Legatus Shoppings fund announced the annual revaluation of the properties and the report indicated an increase of 8.89% in the book value of the spaces.

Currently, the fund has interests in the commercial complexes Boulevard Shopping Campos (RJ), Parque Shopping Belém (PA) and Boulevard Shopping Vila Velha (ES).

According to a notice to the market, the difference indicated by the revaluation represents an increase of R$23 million in the fund’s equity.

In addition to the interest in shopping centers, the Legatus portfolio is made up of shares in other FIIs and financial investments related to the real estate sector.

Real estate turnover: pThe average price of residential properties has the highest annual increase since 2014, points out FipeZap

The FipeZap Index, which tracks the behavior of the average sale price of residential properties in 50 Brazilian cities, grew 5.29% in 2021. The percentage represents the biggest increase since 2014.

According to the indicator, the rise in prices was registered in 47 municipalities monitored by the study, but in most the rise was lower than the inflation for the period.

The three cities that ended the year with a decline in the value of property sales were Santos (SP), Campinas (SP) and Niterói (RJ), with drops ranging from 0.36% to 2.07%.

Based on the sample of residential property listings for sale in December 2021, the FipeZap Index points to an average price of R$7.87 thousand per square meter in Brazil.

In relation to cities, São Paulo last month registered the most expensive square meter in the country: R$ 9,700. Next, appear Rio de Janeiro, BRL 9.65 thousand, and Balneário Camboriú, BRL 9.35 thousand.

The lowest average sale price for residential properties is seen in Betim (MG): R$ 3.09 thousand. The list goes on with São José dos Pinhais (PR), Pelotas (RS) and São Vicente (SP).