Bruno Gagliasso impresses netizens by showing his ranch’s ‘pool lake’ | celebrities



Bruno Gagliasso shows pool lake from his ranch – instagram reproduction

Bruno Gagliasso shows his ranch’s pool lakeinstagram reproduction

Published 01/04/2022 18:50

Rio – Bruno Gagliasso impressed internet users by publishing on Instagram, this Tuesday, photos of the swimming lake from his ranch in Membeca, in the interior of Rio de Janeiro. The place is already full of fish. “How do I explain the love I’m feeling for my fish? I call and they come… Look at this!!”, wrote the artist in the caption of the publication.

Through the comments, several famous people spoke about the swimming lake. “A lake to call your own! Chic”, joked Evaristo Costa. “Surreal,” pointed out Alice Wegman. “How beautiful. My God,” replied Maisa Silva. Anonymous also drooled over the place. “What a beautiful scenery in nature. People what a beautiful thing in life,” said one. “Impressive,” opined a second.

In September of last year, Bruno said that Lake Piscina was in honor of Malawi, where Titi and Bless were born. “The pool lake at the ranch is a tribute to Malawi, the birthplace of my children. It is a huge, complex work (of art) and very beautiful to look at.”