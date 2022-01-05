Bruno Magri comments on Viih Tube’s ‘catching’ phase, and gives his version of betrayal: ‘I went after whoever spoke’; watch

Opened the game! Single since October, Bruno Magri gave details about the episode in which he betrayed Viih Tube, his ex-girlfriend, while participating in Matheus Mazzafera’s YouTube channel. In addition to admitting the mistake, the influencer also talked about the breakup with the ex-BBB. “There really was the betrayal, two and a half years ago. But anyway, I don’t know why it leaked now, but it did”, started.

When the information came to light, Bruno said he had sought out his ex, who in turn had forgiven the act of infidelity. “People made it look like it was now, and they also made it look like it was time and time again. So much so that I called Vitória to understand what was going on, because I knew it hadn’t been more often, but the gossip pages were like: ‘She’s discovering more things, more things are reaching her’. And I said: ‘Brother, what things, if you don’t have it?’”, remembered.

“Then I went after whoever had said these things, one by one, I clarified everything and showed it to Vitória — because it was to her that I owed satisfaction — and then I took a stand, then explained myself. It wasn’t going to take my mistake, I did it. Once upon a time. She knew, she had forgiven me”, continued Magri.

The young man is said to have learned from his mistakes and also during his years of dating Viih. “I didn’t understand why people let it go. It was my thing and hers and it was already resolved. It was sad, but anyway, you reap what you sow. I planted it in the past and I reaped it. It’s OK. I learned too much. Not only with the mistake, but also in the relationship. I matured a lot and learned a lot”, concluded. Watch:

In another moment, Bruno also declared not to be jealous of seeing his ex hooking up with other guys and said he was amused by the memes that circulate on the web about the “catchy” phase of the influencer: “Some memes I think are funny. I try not to see a lot about it, but some I think it’s funny.”

The end of Bruno and Viih

Bruno Magri and Viih Tube were together for three years, and ended the relationship in October 2021. In a social media post, youtuber shared a photo with the boy on the beach, revealed the reason behind the breakup and assured fans that there are no grievances between the two. On his own Instagram profile, Bruno reciprocated the affection of the blonde, whom he had even expressed his desire to marry before the end. Check out their statements by clicking here.