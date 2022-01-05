Bull Market 2022 will reach unimaginable levels predicts analyst indicating 6 cryptocurrencies that could rise more than 200%

While Bitcoin (BTC) has been gaining more and more ground as an institutional investment product being touted as the new digital gold and the main store of value for the new economy, analysts have observed that altcoins have much more potential financial return for cryptocurrency investors.

One of these analysts is known as Guy and who is the presenter of the popular cryptoactive channel Coin Bureau, which believes that 2022 will be the last year of growth for cryptocurrencies and that this year’s Bull Market will bring the cryptoactives reaching unimaginable levels, however, after that, 2023 will be a year of strong correction in the market.

Guy also agrees with the trader known as josh rager which, in addition to believing in a year of historic high for the cryptoactive market, still scores 6 cryptocurrencies that he believes will lead the market this year and may rise in the first month of 2022.

the portfolio analyst’s cryptocurrency is composed of Cosmos (ATOM), Avalanche (AVAX), Near, bon like the Skale blockchain network (SKL) and the privacy-focused blockchain Dusk. Also on the analyst’s list is Frax Share (FXS) and Curve (CRV), the governance token of Curve Finance.

Looking at ATOM, Rager believes altcoin is ready to run new records after breaking its immediate resistance at $32.

“ATOM. A matter of time until new highs… Keep an eye on ATOM depending on Bitcoin price action here. One of the strongest assets on the market right now. Expecting a very strong reaction when Bitcoin bounces,” he said.

Coinbase analyst makes his nominations

Surojit Chatterjee, analyst and product director at Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the market, said that competitors from Ethereum (ETH), Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL), should present significant increases this year and that new ones layer 1 (L1) solutions will emerge.

“As we welcome the next 100 million cryptocurrency and Web3 users, the scalability challenges for ETH are likely to grow… The pull of Solana, Avalanche and other tier 1 chains shows that we will live in a world with several chains in the future. We’ll also see new L1 strings emerge that focus on specific use cases like games or social media,” he said.

Chatterjee also believes that decentralized finance protocols (DeFi) will start to adopt regulations and that large institutions will start to play a bigger role in DeFi because of that.

He says that DeFi platforms that accept the regulations along with KYC verification standards would attract hesitant top investors.

“[As instituições] still hesitate to participate in DeFi. Institutions want to confirm that they are only trading with known counterparties that have completed a KYC process. The growth of regulated DeFi and KYC attestation on the network will help institutions gain confidence in DeFi,” he said.

The executive also predicts that prominent brands will follow in the footsteps of Coca-Cola and Charmin, participating in the metaverse and using non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

“We are likely to see more interesting brand marketing initiatives using NFTs. NFTs and the metaverse will become the new Instagram for brands,” he said.

