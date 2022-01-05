Bus ticket in Fortaleza rises to R$ 3.90 in 2022 – Victor Ximenes

Frozen since 2019, the fares for public transport in Fortaleza will increase in 2022. The City Hall readjusted the bus fare from the current R$ 3.60 to R$ 3.90, which represents an increase of 8.3%. The student fee will be R$1.80 (previously R$1.60).

The new values ​​start to take effect from January 15th, as published in the Official Gazette of the Municipality.

Check bus fares

Full fee: BRL 3.90

Student fee (half): R$ 1.80

Full social tariff: BRL 3.30

Student ticket on Sundays: R$1.50

Subsidy of BRL 6 million

The City Hall informs that, in order to avoid a more accentuated increase, it is investing R$ 6 million per month in a subsidy, together with the State Government.

This damping is intended to insure an additional cost of R$ 0.60 for passengers.

Based on studies by Etufor (Urban Transport Company of Fortaleza), the municipal administration calculated a technical tariff of R$ 4.50 for bus companies, which will be partially covered by this subsidy. For the population, however, the ticket price does not exceed R$ 3.90.

The City Hall considers that the agreed amount seeks a balance to avoid a significant impact on the population and, at the same time, maintain the financial health of the public transport system.

The Fortaleza fleet, informs the Municipality, will have the reinforcement of 100 new buses.

