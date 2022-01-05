Business heats up with “blackout” of fat cattle and increase in beef exports • Portal DBO

This Tuesday, January 4th, the Brazilian market for live cattle heated up, resulting in the resumption of the upward movement in the arroba, inform the consultants that monitor the livestock sector on a daily basis.

The bullish bias is mainly due to the enormous difficulty of slaughterhouses in finding lots of finished animals in the main livestock markets in the country, in addition to the recovery of Brazilian beef shipments, favored by the reopening of trade with China, after a long period of embargo .

“The supply of fat cattle is scarce, even with agents operating at higher prices”, report analysts at IHS Markit.

Among the livestock regions, emphasis is placed on the heating of the market in the squares of Mato Grosso, where arroba prices were driven by disputes involving local industries and also buyers from other states.

In Mato Grosso, the last lots negotiated were set at up to R$ 315/@, but the order now revolves around R$ 325/@ (gross values), informs IHS Markit.

In addition, smaller slaughterhouses present in Mato Grosso opted to increase the purchase of females due to the best cost-opportunity, adds the consultancy.

In squares in the interior of São Paulo, the reference value of live cattle is around R$ 340/@ (gross and spot price), but there are reports of negotiations involving standard Chinese herds (younger slaughtered, with up to 30 months of age) for up to R$ 350/@, highlights the IHS.

Analysts at Scot Consultoria detected a daily increase of R$8/@ in the prices of live cattle and cows traded this Tuesday in São Paulo, while the price of fat heifers advanced R$5/@.

Thus, according to Scot data, the finished male is sold at R$ 333/@ in São Paulo, while the cow and heifer are sold for R$ 310/@ and R$ 325/@, respectively (gross and term).

For the “Ox-China”, adds Scot, there are already deals for R$ 350/@.

In the squares of Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul and Minas Gerais, live cattle prices remain firm, reports the IHS.

In the North region of Brazil, the highlights are the highs of arroba do boi gordo in the squares of Tocantins and Rondônia, where slaughter scales evolve irregularly due to the tight supply of fat cattle.

In the Northeast region, live cattle prices remain stable in the squares of Bahia and Maranhão, due to the weak performance of both ends of the market.

Wholesale, the prices of the main beef cuts remained stagnant on Tuesday. The business flow remains irregular, cadence of caution among sector agents.

On the other hand, the low availability of goods due to the irregularity of daily slaughter has guaranteed support to the prices of beef cuts.

Shipments grow – According to preliminary data from the Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex), last December, Brazil exported 126.92 thousand tons of beef in nature.

The total shipped had an increase of 56.5% compared to the result of November 2021. In the annual comparison, the volume exported registered a drop of 10.9% over December 2020.

The reopening of the Chinese and Russian markets, associated with the process of consolidating the presence of the Brazilian product in other important consumer markets, such as the US, has neutralized the possible negative impacts that would be caused by the inconsistency of domestic consumption of beef, observe the analysts of IHS Markit.

Among the three main beef exporters in South America (Argentina and Uruguay), Brazil still has the lowest price paid for the arroba (in dollars), which makes the national product more competitive abroad, highlights the IHS.

Maximum quotes for this Tuesday, January 4th, according to IHS Markit data:

SP-Northwest:

cattle at R$ 337/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 312/@ (deadline)

MS-Gold:

cattle at R$320/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 303/@ (on demand)

MS-C.Large:

cattle at BRL 317/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 305/@ (deadline)

MS-Three Lagoons:

cattle at BRL 320/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 305/@ (deadline)

MT-Caceres:

cattle at BRL 310/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 298/@ (deadline)

MT-Tangará:

cattle at BRL 310/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 297/@ (deadline)

MT-B. Herons:

cattle at R$ 315/@ (deadline)

cow at R$296/@ (deadline)

MT-Cuiabá:

cattle at R$313/@ (on demand)

cow at R$296/@ (on demand)

MT-Colider:

cattle at R$ 308/@ (on demand)

cow at BRL 294/@ (on demand)

GO-Goiania:

cattle at BRL 317/@ (deadline)

cow BRL 308/@ (deadline)

GO-South:

cattle at R$ 322/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 310/@ (deadline)

PR-Maringá:

cattle at R$ 315/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 300/@ (on demand)

MG-Triangle:

cattle at BRL 330/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 307/@ (deadline)

MG-BH:

cattle at R$ 327/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 310/@ (deadline)

BA-F. Santana:

cattle at R$310/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 300/@ (on demand)

RS-Porto Alegre:

cattle at R$ 330/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 312/@ (on demand)

RS-Border:

cattle at R$ 330/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 312/@ (on demand)

PA-Maraba:

cattle at R$296/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 288/@ (deadline)

PA-Redemption:

cattle at BRL 298/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 290/@ (deadline)

PA-Paragominas:

cattle at R$296/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 288/@ (deadline)

TO-Araguaine:

cattle at R$ 300/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 291/@ (deadline)

TO-Grupi:

cattle at R$305/@ (on demand)

cow at BRL 293/@ (on demand)

RO-Cacoal:

cattle at R$ 308/@ (on demand)

cow at BRL 292/@ (on demand)

RJ-Fields:

cattle at R$ 315/@ (deadline)

cow at R$296/@ (deadline)

MA-Açailândia:

cattle at R$291/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 271/@ (on demand)