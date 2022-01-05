Businessman points out the difference between Jesus and Paulo Sousa and says a mistake that Flamengo fans cannot make with a new coach

Marcelo Robalinho stated that coaches, despite being Portuguese, have ”completely different” profiles

If the fan of Flamengo still doesn’t have much information to evaluate the newcomer’s work Paulo Sousa, Marcelo Robalinho, manager of players like Patrick and Jadson, knows the Portuguese to the point of making an alert to the red-black fans.

During an interview with GE’s Central do Mercado Live, this Tuesday (4), the agent compared the profile of the new commander of the Rio team with Jorge Jesus, who came very close to returning to the club.

”Paulo (Sousa) is a scholar, very calm and respects people a lot. He has a more profile ‘gentleman’ than Jorge Jesus. The first thing I say is that fans may not want to compare them because they are Portuguese. They are completely different profiles. Of course, he’s a guy who demands, who knows how to take from players… But like any studious, hardworking coach, he’ll adapt his way of playing to what he has as a squad. Afterwards, he will adapt the squad to his way of playing,” stated Robalinho.

While Paulo Sousa organizes the ”house” at Flamengo, the mister, who has been without a club since he left the Benfica, is still quoted to take the place of Cuca at Atlético-MG. The Board of Directors will have a new meeting with Jesus this Wednesday (5) to present the project and try to convince the technician to accept the proposal.