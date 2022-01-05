Cacau Protásio and Rafael Portugal star in ‘Together and Wrapped’: ‘We looked like children in kindergarten’ | pop

2022 barely arrived and we have already been awarded a work that promises to have a LOT of fun! Protasium Cocoa and Rafael Portugal shine together in the movie “ together and tangled “, which opens on January 13th, and tells the story of Daiana and Júlio, a couple who break up on their wedding day and decide to turn the party into a divorce party.

The protagonists define the film as “a wonderful comedy, with love, confusion, shooting, beating and bombing, and beautiful music, that you will keep in your head forever.” About her character, Cacau describes her as dreamy and punctuates similarity between them.

She has a dream of getting married and I had this dream of getting married, of putting on a dress, of having a party. I think that dream of hers is mine too. I love getting married. If I can marry the same husband 10, 20 times, I will.

Partnership with Rafael Portugal

I don’t know about you, but I can’t imagine a movie with Cocoa and Rafael without crying with laughter! They are both big names in Brazilian comedy today and, just from the trailer, we can see what dynamic there was sensational. Cacau told Gshow a little more about this partnership.

Rafael is generous. He thinks like this: “God sent angels on Earth”, Raphael is one of those. He’s an amazing person and I was privileged to record with an amazing person. He is very wonderful. It’s laugh all the time, it’s joke all the time.

The actress of “Vai Que Cola” also highlighted as backstage recordings were fun and light.

I feel sorry for the directors and the continuator because we looked like children in kindergarten. It was a nice mess, an organized mess, it was really nice!

This very promising film is directed by Eduardo Vaisman and Rodrigo Van der Put and also has Leandro Ramos, Evelyn Castro, Fábio de Luca, Matheus Ceará, Cezar Maracujá, Paulo Carvalho, Berta Loran, Fafy Siqueira and Neusa Borges in the cast, as well as special guest appearances by Marcos Pasquim and Emanuelle Araújo.

As Gshow does everything, we even brought this exclusive pill from Leandro Ramos telling a little more about his character, Mestre Shan.

Have you already been to buy your ticket? 🏃‍♂️🍿