Camila Loures recalls frustration after being left out of BBB 21

The year didn’t even start right and the subject Big Brother Brasil 22, or BBB 22, already dominates social networks. Camila Loures, who was listed on BBB 21, won by Juliette Freire, spoke about his frustration at being left out of the TV Globo reality show.

The influencer said that she went through all the attraction selection processes and that she was only informed of the elimination, on the 7th of January.

“I’m comingfrom some influencers who were quoted to go, people speculating and such. And some saying they won’t. It may even be a lie, as it was last year, when Viih Tube said it wasn’t going and it was confined”, started her in the stories.

And continued: “Last year I went through this. I was called to the BBB, took the exam in September, and they didn’t deny me. They took me in October, November, December. I kept swearing I would. I advanced video, changed my hair, did everything”, he said.

Camila Loures. (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

“My world fell”

Camila Loures said she was extremely frustrated and disappointed when she was officially informed that she was out of print. The influencer reported what happened.

“In January, they said they weren’t going to follow me. It was around the 7th. My world fell apart. I was so upset, it was my dream”, she told me.

And added: “I wanted so much. I was super thinking I would. It’s a very…I know they’re not to blame, it happens. They just did the interview, didn’t promise anything. But it’s a bad thing, it doesn’t depend on you”, she vented on the videos.

