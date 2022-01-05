Camila Loures reveals that she made the selection process for “BBB 21”, and tells how she was uninvited: “My world fell”; watch

Entering the “BBB” is no longer a dream only for common people, and became a desire many famous out there… But have you ever thought to see this dream “fly” from your hands in a snap of your fingers? YouTuber Camila Loures lived this and told everything that happened last year, when she was invited to enter the 21st season of the reality show, but was simply cut off the list with just a few days before the start of confinement.

Taking advantage of the frenzy of social networks for the debut of “BBB 22”, which takes place on the 17th, the Minas Gerais woman decided to open the game on the backstage of the program in 2021. Loures cited that many digital influencers are using social networks to disprove that they are going to enter the most guarded house in the country, but he pondered that it could all be a “bluff” to throw the public off the hook, as Viih Tube has already done. However, as names are considered “confirmed”, Camila thought that these people may be going through the same type of situation she faced.

“It could be a lie [eles falando que não vão], and hopefully it is, but if it isn’t… Man, that’s too daddy! Last year I went through this, I was called to the ‘BBB’, I took the exam, all right, in September. And they didn’t deny me! They took me… October, November, December”, he reminded youtuber.

As the date of the program was approaching and the young woman had not been dismissed, she even prepared all the material that would be used on her social networks while she was confined and even cut her hair. “Me swearing! swearing I would [entrar]!”, he spoke. However, the plans went down the drain… “In January, they said they weren’t going to follow me. It was about the 7th”, said.

Camila Loures didn’t hide how disappointing it was to receive the negative response, especially after so long after the beginning of conversations and other preparations. “My world has fallen! I was really upset, because it was my dream, I wanted it so much. I was super thinking as I was going to”, lamented. The Minas Gerais woman also pondered, noting that it was not the fault of the production of “Big Brother Brasil”.

“They’re not to blame, it happens. They just did the interview. They didn’t promise anything. But it’s a bad thing because it’s not up to you. So you’re like: ‘Damn, what a shit! What did I do wrong? Why?’. But anyway, God knows all things. Anyone who is watching here and was called to ‘BBB’ and ended up not going, what I went through, relax, relax that your year is going to be amazing, regardless of ‘BBB’”, he advised. Watch from 1’27: