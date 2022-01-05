Camilo anticipates meeting on new decree and will expand beds and tests for Covid and flu in Ceará – Metro

The governor Camilo Santana announced this Tuesday (4) that a plan to expand public beds to care for people with respiratory syndromes, in addition to increased Covid-19 and flu testing. The manager also said that the meeting of the committee that defines decrees related to the pandemic in Ceará will be brought forward to this Wednesday (5).

The changes are due to the growth of positive cases of Covid and Influenza. At the meeting, possible immediate changes will be defined, “especially regarding the holding of festive events”.

“In the current situation, large agglomerations are very dangerous, because the risk of contagion is high. I also highlight the importance of using a mask and vaccination with all doses. Vaccinated people are much more protected”, pointed out the head of the State Executive.

Camilo also warned that the “large majority of admissions” for respiratory syndromes in the state are people who have not taken any dose of vaccines.

